Covid-19: FG explains why it reconsidered imposing travel ban
The FG has explained why it has not imposed a travel ban, particularly to and from UK, over the mutated strain of Covid-19 disease.
The government said it will require the agreement of neighbouring countries for the travel ban to be effective.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disclosure was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while featuring on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.
The minister pointed out that the federal government is working with the West African Health Organizations and other neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic, Ghana and Togo.
Mohammed during the programme said, ”Although the government is concerned over the importation of the COVID-19 new strain, it did not want to take a hasty decision.’’
“We did not want to take a hasty decision to ban flight from the UK into Nigeria only to find out our people are going through Cotonou, Lome or Accra to come into the country.
“What the Airlines will do is to transfer Nigerian passengers to these routes and they will enter the country through the land borders. This will lead to hardship to Nigerians because if you transfer your economy to other countries you lose a lot of money
“However, if we get the concurrence of these other countries, we will not hesitate to do the needful. We are consulting and being very careful in order to take a proper decision,’’ he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 had said the government was considering restricting international travel into Nigeria as fear of the outbreak of a second wave heightens.
- Some notable Nigerians have called for the shutdown of the country’s border due the second wave of the pandemic. The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had asked the federal government to immediately restrict flights from the United Kingdom, amid reports of a new strain of the coronavirus disease in the UK.
President Buhari extends mandate of PTF on Covid-19 till March 2021
President Buhari has extended the mandate of the PTF on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021.
The extension is also on account of the need to coordinate access to and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria in the new year.
The disclosure was made by the president on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19’s End-of-Year Report from members of the task force led by its Chairman, Boss Mustapha.
What the president said
Buhari said, “Recent reports reaching me indicate that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world. New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months.
” I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities. Closely associated with the foregoing is the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner.
” This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into the year 2021 and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery. The nation is clearly in a perilous situation given the virulent nature of this second wave and we must act decisively to protect our people.’’
I, therefore, urged all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels. Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified.’
The president advised that Nigerians should continue to stay safe and abide by all the protective guidelines issued by relevant authorities, during this festive season and beyond.’
What you should know
- Following the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government announced the reintroduction of restrictions across the country and emphasized strict adherence to protocols as prescribed by NCDC.
- FG advised state governments and the FCT to shut down bars, night clubs, event centres and others with some restrictions on formal and informal events.
- The President also authorized the PTF to engage with the states and the Federal Capital Territory to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
Let us all continue to stay safe and abide by all the protective guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, during this festive season and beyond. May the Almighty God grant all those who have lost their lives to this deadly virus eternal rest. pic.twitter.com/oAXbs8UxMI
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 22, 2020
Covid-19: BioNTech hopeful that its vaccine will work on new UK virus strain
BioNTech has said that its vaccine could work on new Coronavirus strain which was found in the UK.
German pharmaceutical company, BioNTech, on Tuesday, said it is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new mutated strain that was discovered in the UK, but further studies are needed to be completely sure.
The new variant which was detected mainly in London and the southeast of England recently has become a source of global concern due to possibilities that it may spread easily.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by BioNTech’s Chief Executive, Ugur Sahin, during a news conference on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Although, there is no indication that it causes more serious illness, some travel restrictions have been announced by some European countries and others against travellers from the UK due to the new development.
What BioNTech CEO is saying
Sahin, during a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved by the European Union said,
- “We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant. But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine can also deal with the new virus variants.”
He said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99% the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has scientific confidence that its vaccine will be effective. He said,
- “But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data. The likelihood that our vaccine works… is relatively high.“
Sahin also pointed out should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant, the pharmaceutical company could do so in about 6 weeks; although regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used. This could be a setback for the planned rollout of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus pandemic.
What you should know
- BioNTech’s vaccine, which was developed in collaboration with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, was certified 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 infection in the final study and has been authorized for use in over 45 countries including the UK, the United States and the EU.
- Hundreds of thousands of people have already received the shots with the rollout of vaccination already going on in the United States and the UK, with the several EU joining soon.
- The Chief Commercial Officer of BioNTech, Sean Marett, said that all countries across the EU that have requested for the vaccine will get them within the next 5 days for the first supply and then followed up with further supplies the upper week.
Lagos rolls out transportation guidelines to control second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
The Lagos State Government has reiterated the transportation guidelines and need for motorists to comply with its safety measures.
The Lagos State Government has reminded citizens of the transportation guidelines to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, December 21, 2020 as they have reiterated the need for motorists to comply with its safety measures.
According to a statement from the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, it is mandatory for all passengers and commuters to wear face masks, wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitize with alcohol-based sanitizers before and after each trip to further curb the recent rise in cases of the virus.
The Commissioner further urged Lagosians to desist from actions capable of undermining government efforts at curbing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it is still compulsory for all Transport Operators/Companies to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages in line with the standards of disinfection approved by the State Government.
While noting that the safety guidelines would be reviewed periodically in respect of interstate operations and movements, Oladeinde maintained that the level of success will be monitored to achieve strategies for effective control of the further spread of the highly contagious killer disease. He said:
- “With the co-operation of the residents and compliance with the basic rules of engagement, the problem of COVID-19 pandemic is not insurmountable.’’
Oladeinde affirmed that Okada remains banned in all areas of the metropolis and are not expected to carry passengers due to their being susceptible to the coronavirus infection and warned motorists driving against oncoming traffic to desist from the reckless act or face the wrath of the law.
The Commissioner in his statement also warned operators of various mechanic villages in the state to ensure that all abandoned vehicles within their premises are immediately evacuated, while ensuring that the environment is kept clean, as non-compliance will attract serious sanctions from the Ministry.
Speaking on the need for adherence to guidelines on COVID-19, the Commissioner insisted that all truck drivers, passengers and individuals transporting foods, raw materials and other agricultural products to the State must always wear their face masks and gloves.
On water transport operation, Oladeinde explained that water transport operators would not be allowed to operate beyond 6p.m daily, while they must ensure that their passengers wear life jackets in addition to compulsory hand sanitization on every trip.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country, the Lagos state government has been on an enforcement drive of its safety protocols across the state, in addition to rolling out some new measures.
- The state government had announced an indefinite shutdown of public and private schools in addition to asking civil servants on Grade Level 14 and below to work remotely for the next 14 days.
- They also insisted on the shutdown of bars, night clubs, event centres and several other measures to curb the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As earlier announced by the State Government that measures to control the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic commence from Monday, 21st of Dec. 2020, in Lagos, the Ministry of Transportation has reiterated the need for motorists to comply with its transportation safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/j5t3aYYNAV
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 21, 2020