COVID-19: 79% of Africans are disposed to taking vaccine – Africa CDC Survey Report
The Africa CDC survey report indicates that majority of Africans are ready to take COVID-19 vaccine as long as it is safe and effective.
A survey conducted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), shows that a majority of Africans (about 79%) are ready to take COVID-19 vaccine if it is safe and effective.
According to the survey report,
- “Significant variations in willingness were noted across countries and across the five regions in the continent, from 94 percent and 93 percent in Ethiopia and Niger respectively, to 65 percent and 59 percent in Senegal and the DRC respectively.”
From the survey report, it is established that the rejection of a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly correlated to the level of misinformation about the virus, as most of the people who declined to take a vaccine believe that the disease is man-made, does not exist, or is exaggerated and does not pose a serious threat as claimed.
What they are saying
Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC, said:
- “This survey is an eye-opener that provides critical scientific evidence to guide interventions by Africa CDC, member states and partners for optimization of COVID-19 vaccine uptake across the continent.”
What you should know
- The survey was conducted to investigate public knowledge and perceptions about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine; thus, identifying knowledge gaps, cultural beliefs, and attitudes to inform interventions for the pre-deployment of vaccines across the continent.
- It should be noted that willingness to take a COVID-19 vaccine or not depends largely on trust in vaccines, as well as perceptions of its importance, safety and efficacy.
- The survey was conducted between August and December 2020 and more than 15,000 adults aged 18 years and above were interviewed.
- 15 countries were covered i.e. Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia, and Uganda.
Covid-19: First recorded case hits Antarctica
Antarctica, the last continent of the world previously free from COVID-19 has now been hit by the virus.
The first set of Covid-19 cases has hit the remote continent of Antarctica, which has a population of less than 5000 and was once the only place with no previous record of the virus.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Chilean Military, which has a base at the Chilean Antarctic Territory. Chile says its health workers are working round the clock to quarantine staff at a research station before the virus spreads.
Chile revealed that 36 people (10 civilian contractors and 26 military personnel) were infected with the virus at the Bernardo O’Higgins base in the Chilean Antarctic Territory.
The Chilean Military said so far, there had been no casualty as military personnel “are already properly isolated and constantly monitored” by health authorities in Magallanes, in Chilean Patagonia.
Antarctica research bases went to great lengths to make sure the virus stayed away from the continent, even cancelling tourist activities and reducing manpower at research stations.
The British Antarctic Survey reported that 1,000 people in 38 stations across the continent navigated the southern hemisphere winter without incident; however, it warned that increased travel over the spring could have increased the risk of a Covid-19 in Antarctica.
The Chilean Military reported that the first 2 cases of the virus in December came from 2 soldiers who initially became ill.
What this means: The emergence of cases in the remote icy continent means that the virus has reached every corner of the earth, However, Chile still has one of the lowest death ratios for the virus with just over 16 thousand deaths and over 589,000 cases.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 22nd of December 2020, 999 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 79,789 confirmed cases.
On the 22nd of December 2020, 999 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 79,789 cases have been confirmed, 68,879 cases have been discharged and 1,231 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 903,800 tests have been carried out as of December 22nd, 2020 compared to 893,590 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 22nd December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 79,789
- Total Number Discharged – 68,879
- Total Deaths – 1,231
- Total Tests Carried out – 903,800
According to the NCDC, the 999 new cases were reported from 18 states- FCT (416), Lagos (324), Kaduna (68), Plateau (42), Kwara (32), Kano (24), Gombe (14), Sokoto (12), Yobe (12), Akwa Ibom (11), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (7), Bauchi (7), Ogun (6), Oyo (5), Edo (4), Taraba (4) and Jigawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 27,091, followed by Abuja (10,122), Kaduna (4,628), Plateau (4,304), Oyo (3,793), Rivers (3,293), Edo (2,790), Ogun (2,389), Kano (2,081), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,793), Katsina (1,442), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,328), Gombe (1,192), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (983), Osun (979), Bauchi (904), and Borno (778).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (630), Benue (515), Bayelsa (507), Akwa Ibom (413), Ekiti (405), Jigawa (387), Niger (381), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (247), Taraba (207), Yobe (176), Kebbi (155), Cross River (94), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Covid-19: FG explains why it reconsidered imposing travel ban
The FG has explained why it has not imposed a travel ban, particularly to and from UK, over the mutated strain of Covid-19 disease.
The Federal Government has explained why it has not imposed travel ban, particularly to and from UK, over the mutated strain of Covid-19 disease.
The government said it will require the agreement of neighbouring countries for the travel ban to be effective.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disclosure was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while featuring on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.
The minister pointed out that the federal government is working with the West African Health Organizations and other neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic, Ghana and Togo.
Mohammed during the programme said, ”Although the government is concerned over the importation of the COVID-19 new strain, it did not want to take a hasty decision.’’
“We did not want to take a hasty decision to ban flight from the UK into Nigeria only to find out our people are going through Cotonou, Lome or Accra to come into the country.
“What the Airlines will do is to transfer Nigerian passengers to these routes and they will enter the country through the land borders. This will lead to hardship to Nigerians because if you transfer your economy to other countries you lose a lot of money
“However, if we get the concurrence of these other countries, we will not hesitate to do the needful. We are consulting and being very careful in order to take a proper decision,’’ he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 had said the government was considering restricting international travel into Nigeria as fear of the outbreak of a second wave heightens.
- Some notable Nigerians have called for the shutdown of the country’s border due the second wave of the pandemic. The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had asked the federal government to immediately restrict flights from the United Kingdom, amid reports of a new strain of the coronavirus disease in the UK.