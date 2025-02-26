The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) says at least three African vaccine manufacturers are expected to produce and secure World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification for eight vaccines to supply the continental market and beyond between 2025 and 2030, according to a recent survey.

The survey also revealed that Africa’s manufacturing landscape includes 574 identified manufacturers across the continent, with 25 dedicated to vaccine production, 10 of which already have installed capacity.

Strengthening workforce and research capabilities

To accelerate Africa’s capacity to produce its own vaccines and other health products, the Africa CDC has established Regional Capability and Capacity Networks (RCCNs) to drive skills development, workforce training, and research and development (R&D).

The RCCNs aim to tackle one of Africa’s biggest bottlenecks in vaccine manufacturing—the shortage of skilled professionals in biomanufacturing, research and development (R&D), and regulatory affairs.

These networks will connect training institutions, manufacturers, R&D organisations, and national regulatory authorities to establish structured, sustainable training programs and initiatives that advance Africa’s health products manufacturing sector.

“Africa faces three main challenges in its effort to develop the required workforce: insufficient relevant educational programs, brain drain, and fragmented funding,” said Dr. Chiluba Mwila, Talent Development Lead for Africa CDC’s Platform for Harmonised African Health Manufacturing (PHAHM).

He noted that the continent needs to quadruple its current 3,000 full-time vaccine manufacturing and R&D employees to meet its target of producing 60% of vaccines locally.

One of the biggest hurdles has been the lack of hands-on learning opportunities, such as internships and structured workplace training. To bridge this gap, the RCCNs will expand training programs in biomanufacturing, R&D, and regulatory affairs, aligning with Africa CDC’s Vaccine R&D and Vaccine Manufacturing Competency Frameworks.

Strategic approach for sustainable development

Dr. Abebe Genetu Bayih, PHAHM Coordinator, emphasized the importance of a strategic approach: “Our goal is to create an enabling environment where Africa CDC and its partners can support training and workforce development initiatives in a coordinated and sustainable manner.”

More Insights

Vaccine demand across Africa is projected to rise from 1.4 billion doses to over 2.1 billion doses by 2040, according to recent projections. This surge is being driven by key policy decisions from the African Union Heads of State and Government, aimed at strengthening local manufacturing.

“The expansion of the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) now includes not just vaccines but also medicines, diagnostics, and other health products,” an official statement noted.

Additionally, the African Union has established a Pooled Procurement Mechanism (PPM) to streamline medical product sourcing from African manufacturers.

Significant progress has already been made. The launch of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA)—a financing initiative set to unlock up to $1.2 billion over a decade marks a major step forward.

Moreover, global donors and development finance institutions have committed over $3.5 billion, including a $2 billion pledge from Cairo-based Afreximbank, to boost Africa’s health product manufacturing sector.