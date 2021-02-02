Coronavirus
Nigeria to get 41 million Covid-19 vaccines from African Union – NPHCDA
The Nigerian government expects over 40 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expects to source vaccines from India and Russia.
This was disclosed by the head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib in a Reuters report on Monday evening.
Dr. Shuaib disclosed that Nigeria’s request from the African Union has increased 4 times after the AU increased its vaccine capacity from 270 million to 400 million.
“We have applied for 41 million doses of a combination of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines,” Shuaib said.
He added that Nigeria’s vaccine request includes 7.6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 15.3 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 18.4 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The NPHCDA boss said that the vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of April, citing that Nigeria will explore multiple options for payments including a finance plan through the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to pay off within 5-7 years.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the African Union secured 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for the continent from drug manufacturers to supplement the COVAX programme.
- Last week, the AU secured another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to immunize 60% of the continent in 3 years.
- Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, also said that Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of (15 million) COVID-19 vaccines by February from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
Covid-19: China seizes 3000 fake vaccines, arrests 80
The Chinese Police has announced the arrest of 80 people and seizure of up to 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccines.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Tuesday morning. The Xinhua news agency said the arrest is an operation to clean up vaccines related crimes.
The Police say the arrests happened in cities across China including Beijing, Shanghai and the eastern province of Shandong, Xinhua said.
The report disclosed that the suspects have been producing fake vaccines since September 2020 and all fake vaccines have been tracked, the vaccines were manufactured by injecting saline into syringes.
The Police disclosed the suspects planned on exporting the fake vaccines according to multiple sources
What you should know
- Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
- This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 national briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Covid-19: Less than 20,000 vaccines administered in Africa so far – UN
The United Nations has warned that Africa is severely behind the rest of the world with the rollout of vaccines, disclosing that Africa has only administered less than 20 thousand doses so far.
This was disclosed by UN Chief, Antonio Guterres in a social media statement recently, where he urged the need for a global vaccine for a unified global vaccine effort.
He said, “More than 70 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
“Less than 20,000 of these were on the African continent. A global immunity gap puts everyone at risk. We need a global vaccination campaign that reaches everyone, everywhere,” he added.
What you should know
- The Vaccine rollout in Africa may soon be on its way, as Nairametrics reported that South Africa has taken delivery of the first batch of Coronavirus vaccines (AstraZeneca) on Monday at the OR Tambo International Airport from India, the first consignment of the vaccine will target frontline workers, the second batch of 500 000 vaccines is scheduled to arrive later in February.
- Former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf says much of Africa may be left out until 2022 from vaccines. “Unless vaccine is seen as a free good on the basis that until everyone is safe, no one is safe — when it’s seen in that context, then perhaps the wealthier nations of the world will come up with a formula that says, how can we share the vaccine with those countries that are under-resourced?” she warned.
75 Health workers test positive for Covid-19, 6 more B.1.1.7 variant detected in Nigeria
The DG of the NCDC has stated that 75 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 75 health workers across the country tested positive for Covid-19 during the past week and have also detected additional six B.1.1.7 variant in the country at the African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) at Redeemers University.
This was disclosed by Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.
“First, I’ll like to address the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers themselves.
“In the last one week, 75 healthcare workers were infected, but we can reduce this risk.
“For healthcare workers, please maintain a high index of suspicion at all times. We need you alive and well,” he said.
He added that the FG would launch Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDTs) in more health facilities over the next one month, to protect healthcare workers.
“We remain deeply grateful for the efforts and commitment of healthcare workers across the country,” he added.
On the new variants, the NCDC DG disclosed that the FG in partnership with ACEGID discovered six new samples.
“On January, 30, our partners at ACEGID detected the B.1.1.7 variant in six additional samples – five from Osun and one from Kwara State. This is the variant of concern that first emerged in the UK.
“The five in Osun is most likely related to the fact that this is where ACEGID is and where they get a lot of samples from. In total, we have detected the B.1.1.7 variant in seven cases within Nigeria.
“This could imply community transmission of this variant of concern. We are currently scaling up on genomic surveillance, working very closely with ACEGID.
“We are developing a protocol to sequence more samples from across states at ACEGID and our sister-agency, NIMR. This is in addition to our capacity at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory,” Ihekweazu said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Recent research findings suggest that the new coronavirus variants would likely pose a big challenge for the vaccines, as revealed by studies by several medical researchers.
- Researchers took antibodies from six people who were hospitalized with Covid-19 before the new variant was discovered. They found to varying degrees, that the antibodies for all six of the survivors were unable to fully fight off the virus.