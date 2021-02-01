Coronavirus
Update: South Africa receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from India
South Africa has taken delivery of the first batch of Coronavirus vaccines (AstraZeneca) on Monday at the OR Tambo International Airport from India
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President, David Mabuza, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccines, have received the nation’s first consignment of one-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This was disclosed by the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) on Monday.
While the first consignment of the vaccine will target frontline workers, the second batch of 500 000 vaccines is scheduled to arrive later in February.
Elated President Ramaphosa said, “Today marks a major milestone in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic as we receive our first consignment of the vaccine. This batch will benefit our healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of keeping us all safe.”
What you should know
South Africa recorded 4,525 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of detected cases to 1,453,761.
The country has seen a big surge in infections in January driven by a new, more contagious variant of the virus called 501Y.V2.
The Department of Health said that 213 more people have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications. This puts the national death toll at 44,164. The recovery rate now stands at 1,299,620.
Covid-19: Sanwo-Olu says oxygen demand has risen to 400 cylinders per day in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the demand for oxygen by coronavirus patients has increased to 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities.
This is as the government is working hard to ensure that oxygen supply very easily meets and even surpass demand.
This disclosure is contained in a statement, issued on Sunday, January 31, in which the Governor provided an updated report to Lagosians on the management of the coronavirus disease in the state.
Sanwo-Olu reiterated that government does not charge for use of oxygen in its centres as it is free in all Lagos State-owned Covid-19 treatment centres.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
“Considering that oxygen demand has spiked to between 300 and 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities, the government is working hard to ensure availability and supply are very easily able to meet and even surpass the demand.
“To this end, a second oxygen plant is under construction at the Gbagada General Hospital and will come on-stream within the next seven days. It is expected that this will boost the in-house capacity and availability of oxygen across all state government-managed treatment centres, ‘’ he said.
Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Government was making efforts to transform the state-owned isolation centre in Gbagada into a fee-paying facility that people could elect to be treated at.
He said that the decision was due to the growing clamour by patients and families who were willing to pay for COVID-19 treatment, but would like to do so at a cost that was lower than what was currently obtainable at private facilities.
“While the treatment facility in Yaba will continue to offer free and high-quality treatment to all persons, Gbagada centre will offer treatment at a moderated and affordable cost to those who wish to take advantage of extra offerings like private treatment rooms and more personalised levels of care.’’
What this means
The spike in the demand for oxygen in the Lagos can be attributed to a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in the state, which is regarded as the epicentre of the disease in the country. This is as oxygen is a key component in the treatment of Covid-19 patients especially the severe cases.
This means more pressure on isolation centres and other health facilities in the state.
Covid-19: Lagos State to begin short clinical trials of Ivermectin
The Lagos State Government has announced that it would begin a short clinical trial to ascertain the efficiency of Ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection.
This was disclosed by the State Government in a social media statement on Sunday.
Lagos State Government said it is aware of “numerous international claims that the broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent/medication Ivermectin has shown some efficacy in acting as a sustained prophylaxis in containing/inhibiting the causative virus in SARS CoV-2.”
They added that despite the medication not being approved for the treatment of the virus, “the State Government has however taken the bold step of ensuring we have adequate stocks of Ivermectin”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the cost of Ivermectin has risen after research suggests a 75% chance of cutting Covid-19 deaths.
- “At N200 per tablet, a pack of 500 tablets could go for as high as N100,000. From all indications, the prices are unstable and could be purchased from as little as N20,000 per pack of 500 tablets to as high as N100,000. It all depends on demand and supply and who is under pressure to get a ‘cure’”, a pharmacist told Nairametrics.
FG worried by reports of non-compliance to COVID-19 regulations
The Presidency has expressed worries over reported non-compliance by Nigerians to the recently enacted Cocvid-19 regulations.
The Presidency has stated that it is worried that Nigerians are not complying with the new Protective Health regulations signed in an Executive Order by the President which makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in public mandatory.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by Presidential media aide Garba Shehu on Sunday.
He said:
- The Presidency is worried by reports of non-compliance with just signed Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory, appealing to Nigerians to give their maximum cooperation for the success of the policy.
- The Presidency appeals to State Governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitization and enforcement of the Executive Order.
- To achieve this, COVID-19 task forces and committees should persuade members of the public to cooperate with the government in achieving compliance and avoid crude methods that may create resistance and resentment, thereby defeating the primary goal of the Executive Order.
Shehu added that the FG is reluctant to enter into another lockdown and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures, citing that the way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.
“Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for noncompliance weakens the fight against the virus,” Shehu said.
He urged Nigerians to know that the virus is also a threat to the Nigerian economy and “Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that President Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010.