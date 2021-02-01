The Residences at Secret Bay is the New Gold Standard for Citizenship By Investment Opportunities

The Residences at Secret Bay, the six-star all-villa resort in Dominica, the Caribbean’s “Nature Island,” which earlier this year reported 27% of their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 came from Africa, is earning the attention of Nigerians who seek second citizenship, global mobility and an astute investment for themselves and their families. The gold standard in CBI programmes, The Residences offers all this, along with a completed product with a proven financial performance, a competitive exit strategy and a robust market for resale.

“As the world faces unprecedented challenges, The Residences at Secret Bay provides Nigerians and their families with a reliable investment opportunity pegged to the U.S. dollar,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “As our resort has now been operating for almost ten years, and as we continue to grow from strength to strength, we are eager to engage Nigerian investors with an opportunity for wealth diversification and financial security while giving themselves and their children greater possibility and future mobility.”

Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship, especially for African buyers who can obtain a second passport for their entire family. The programme offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries, a 90-day path to citizenship, low minimum investment outlay, no mandatory travel or residency, lifetime citizenship for families, and high quality of life for health, environment, political climate and tax regime giving Africans access to the luxury of a Golden Passport or Plan B.

In a recent webinar, Dominica Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit said, “in terms of the number of countries that Nigerian citizens can enter with a Nigerian passport compared to Dominica, [there] is about [a] two hundred percent difference. Even countries where you need to apply for visas, we have almost a hundred percent success rate.” Further, in another recent webinar, when asked about The Residences at Secret Bay, Prime Minister Skerrit said, “[Secret Bay] will enhance the integrity of our [CBI] program. [Gregor Nassief’s] project is centered around the protection and the conservation of the environment. I would say to anyone who is listening to me that investing in Secret Bay, you can be assured of your investment. You can be assured of a return on your investment. It is a project that cannot be compared to any other in the Caribbean.”

The Residences recently reached near sell out of Phase 1 built product and launched Phase 2, which includes four new Hillside Ti-Fèy Villas. Designed to complement, not compromise, the land, the newest phase of Nassief’s vision to create a first-of-its-kind boutique and six-star serviced vacation home experience in the Caribbean.

Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Financial Times as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship.’ Further, The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.

The awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences, which was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, has also recently been recognised by such global publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph. The property is the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand, Relais & Châteaux.

To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].