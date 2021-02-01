Corporate Press Releases
Tony Elumelu Foundation announces three senior executive appointments
Female appointments demonstrate leadership as a global champion for gender inclusion and equality.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the leading philanthropy empowering African entrepreneurs, has announced three senior executive appointments, effective February 1, 2021. This follows the launch of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, on www.TEFConnect.com, which this year prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises and young African entrepreneurs, following the disruptive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marked ten years of impact in 2020, has trained, has mentored and funded over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, through the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, and provides capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over 1 million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.
Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, stated “We are extremely pleased with these appointments. Somachi Chris-Asoluka becomes Director, Partnerships and Communications, from her prior role as Head of Policy and Partnerships. Titilope Akinola, who is now Director of Operations, served as head of our platform, TEFConnect, Africa’s leading digital hub for entrepreneurs; and Nkem Onwudiwe, who newly joins our Marketing and Corporate Communications team, brings formidable corporate experience, across digital marketing, content creation, PR and strategy.”
“It is particularly encouraging to see women at the forefront, demonstrating expertise in their fields and highlighting impeccable drive to succeed not just for their benefit but for ours, collectively, as Africans. With their proven track record, and enormous passion, I have no doubt that they will greatly impact the work that we do towards the development of Africa”.
Since 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has addressed key challenges faced by entrepreneurs in Africa, including lack of access to funding, mentoring, training and creating valuable networking opportunities on a global scale. The Foundation is increasingly sharing its unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa, through partnerships with institutions such as the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other global development agencies. Beneficiaries receive $5,000 non-refundable seed capital and skilled support as they grow, expand their businesses, and contribute to the creation of more jobs in Africa.
TEF’s work is inspired by our founder’s economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the African continent. To address the unique challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, lift people out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation will empower over 3,000 young African entrepreneurs in 2021. Prospective applicants should apply on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.
Corporate Press Releases
Access Bank’s W Initiative & Lagos State Government to empower female entrepreneurs
The “LSETF- W Initiative loan” is a financing scheme for female traders/MSME’s operating in Lagos state regardless of their state of origin.
Female entrepreneurs now have more reasons to smile and succeed with a discounted financing solution known as the “LSETF-W Initiative Loan” specially created by the Access Bank W Initiative program in partnership with the Lagos State Employee Trust Fund (LSETF) to provide low-interest loans for female businesses to flourish in the state.
The “LSETF- W Initiative loan” is a financing scheme for female traders/MSME’s operating in Lagos state regardless of their state of origin. This means applications from non-indigenes who are resident in Lagos and own at least 50% ownership in either start-ups, micro-enterprises, or small and medium enterprises will be accepted for consideration.
Speaking on the scheme, Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary-LSETF, commended the efforts of Access Bank’s W Initiative for collaborating with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) on this laudable funding scheme. She says “The LSETF was set up in 2016 to address unemployment in Lagos State. It does this strategically by providing affordable financing to MSMEs in the State to increase their productivity and expand in such a way that they can employ more people. With the LSETF-W Initiative loan, we will not only be able to tackle financing gaps for female businesses but also make it affordable for them to thrive in the state”.
Ayona Trimnell, Group Head- W Initiative, Access Bank Plc., expressed her delight on the launch of this special intervention fund by LSETF and Access Bank. She said “many individuals especially women have encountered challenges in doing business which includes limited access to funding. This funding challenge has deepened with the pressure of the pandemic situation on the economy. Our response to this plight is to make available the LSETF- W Initiative loan which is rightly positioned to tick all the boxes for our female entrepreneurs. The LSETF-W Initiative loan is highly competitive at 10% per annum, requires no collateral (fixed property), and can be repaid over a period of 24 months”.
“This is an amazing opportunity for women-led businesses and we can’t wait to support over 4,000 female businesses with this fund. Interested applicants can apply through the LSETF loan portal via apply.lsetf.ng” she concluded.
There is so much more Access Bank is offering MSMEs which include business support services, digital payment solutions etc. Ayodele Olojede, Group Head Emerging Business, Access Bank Plc., shares her thoughts on what female entrepreneurs can enjoy in addition to this fund.
“We understand the nitty-gritty of doing business which goes beyond just having capital hence, many businesses require proper structure, online presence, mentors, access to market and networking opportunities to survive in the first 5 years of business operations. Access Bank desires to take the pressure off you in so many ways to enable you grow and succeed in your desired business path”.
Access Bank is a one-stop-shop for exciting offers on free trainings, business clinics, discounted website support services, registration services, verified payment links, discounted professional advisory services on bookkeeping, taxation, legal needs and so much more.
Corporate Press Releases
CAP Plc: Financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended 31 December 2020
CAP Plc’s revenue increased 4.4% to N2.8 billion in Q4 2020, supported by strong volume growth (30.4%) across key product lines.
Chemical and Allied Products Plc (“CAP”), one of Nigeria’s leading paints and decorative companies, announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended 31 December 2020.
Commenting on the performance, Managing Director, David Wright, stated:
“CAP recorded modest top-line growth last year despite the COVID-19 lockdown in the second quarter of 2020 and protests in the fourth quarter of 2020, effectively losing 7 weeks of sales. We are encouraged by the growth in revenue which has been solely driven by underlying volume growth in line with our strategy. Alongside the rest of the world, we experienced supply chain disruptions which impacted our raw material sourcing and resulted in input costs pressures. We have embarked on initiatives focused on mitigating these disruptions and expect to see positive results in 2021.
We announced the proposed merger between CAP and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc in the fourth quarter of 2020. We have received preliminary regulatory approvals and an order from the Federal High Court to hold a Court-Ordered Meeting. Merger completion is subject to shareholder approval and final regulatory approvals and we expect to conclude the merger in the first quarter of 2021.”
Financial Review: Q4 2020
Revenue increased 4.4% to N2.8 billion in Q4 2020, supported by strong volume growth (30.4%) across key product lines.
Gross profit of N1.1 billion was achieved in Q4 2020 from N1.2 billion in Q4 2019, reflecting a 13.2% decline. The decline in gross profit was due to higher input costs on account of supply chain disruptions resulting in a scarcity premium on raw materials which were in short supply.
EBIT was N475 million compared to N640 million in Q4 2019 on account of higher cost of sales. Operating expenses only increased 0.3% YoY while operating expenses/ sales improved 90 bps.
Profit Before Tax of N532 million was achieved in Q4 2020, a 28.1% decline from N739 million on account of the combined effects of the decline in operating profit mentioned above and a 42.6% reduction in net finance income given lower treasury yields compared to prior year.
Financial Review: FY 2020
Revenue increased 3.9% from N8.4 billion in FY 2019 to N8.7 billion in FY 2020, driven by strong volume growth despite the disruptions in April, May and October.
Gross profit declined 5.5% to N3.8 billion, with gross margin of 43.0%. Gross profit declined due to input cost pressures on account of currency devaluation and supply chain disruptions.
EBIT of N1.6 billion, reflecting a decline of 22.4%, with EBIT margin reducing 638 basis points from 25.2% to 18.9%. Key drivers of the reduction in EBIT are the decline in gross profit and investments in talent to strengthen the work force and drive profitable growth.
The decline in EBIT, coupled with a 41.1% decline in net finance income on account of lower investment income yields resulted in a Profit Before Tax decline of 25.5% to N1.9 billion in FY 2020. Profit Before Tax Margin declined 860 basis points to 21.7%.
Total profit for the year was N1.3 billion, a 26.0% decline from N1.7 billion reported in FY 2019. Earnings per share for the period of 182 kobo, down 26.1% from 249 kobo in FY 2019.
Free Cash Flow of N1.0 billion in FY 2020, compared to N1.5 billion in FY 2019. Free cash flow impacted by lower operating cash flows which was offset by a reduction in net capital expenditure (-58.4% decline to N113 million in FY 2020). The company continues to maintain a strong cash position (N5.8 billion) which will be deployed towards growth initiatives.
Key Financial Highlights
Corporate Press Releases
Ecobank Nigeria has Stable Outlook, Quality Management – Fitch Rating
Fitch Rating reported that the VR benefits from ENG’s company profile strengths of being part of the leading pan-African Ecobank group.
Fitch Ratings has assigned Ecobank Nigeria Limited (ENG) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-‘ and National Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB (nga)’. The report, released Thursday, noted that Ecobank Nigeria IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR).
The VR reflects the constraint of Nigeria’s challenging operating environment and modest core capital buffers amongst others. This is balanced by company profile strengths as well as a solid funding profile and good foreign-currency liquidity, which is enhanced by prudent liquidity management by the Ecobank group.
According to Fitch, “the Stable Outlook on ENG’s Long-Term IDR reflects our view that the bank has sufficient headroom at its current rating to absorb moderate shocks from sustained downside risks to the operating environment, the heightened level of risk in doing banking business in Nigeria and the ensuing risks to its financial performance (particularly asset quality) over the next 12-18 months. The Stable Outlook also reflects our expectations that capitalisation will remain resilient over this period with the bank maintaining adequate buffers over the minimum regulatory requirements.”
Fitch Rating reported that the VR benefits from ENG’s company profile strengths of being part of the leading pan-African Ecobank group. ENG is a 100% owned subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI; B-/Stable). ETI is a regional bank holding company with fully-fledged banking subsidiaries in 33 African countries (collectively the group). The group also has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, Beijing, London, and Dubai. The group’s operations are highly integrated, with all entities connected to a common operating platform and risk management framework, and common branding.
ENG is a material subsidiary for ETI, and its largest single entity, contributing to 23% of group assets at end-9M20. ETI continues to implement a turnaround strategy at Ecobank Nigeria, having deleveraged and de-risked the bank in recent years, although it returned to growth in 2020 and plans above-sector-average loan growth in the medium term. Fitch noted that ENG’s management quality is a relative strength, with ETI appointing experienced bankers to Ecobank Nigeria’s senior team.
“ENG has a solid funding profile, with low-cost current and savings accounts reaching 58% of total deposits at end-9M20 helping the bank to reduce its cost of funding. It has achieved good deposit growth through the expansion of digital channels and its financial inclusion initiatives. Retail and SME deposits to account for 58% of total customer deposits at end-9M20, which results in reasonable deposit concentration, with the top 20 customer deposits representing 29% of the total,” the report stated.
Fitch Ratings also views ENG’s liquidity management as prudent with contingency plans in place. Local-currency liquidity is underpinned by a high share of liquid assets (cash, interbank placements and sovereign securities) representing more than 50% of total assets at end-9M20. ENG’s foreign-currency funding benefits from sizeable interbank deposits, which represented about 15% of total funding at end-9M20. More than half of these deposits (about USD400 million) came from ETI’s affiliates at end-9M20. This reflects the group’s well-established inter-affiliate short-term deposit placement programme (IAP), amounting to USD650 million at end-1H20, which provides ENG with a significant competitive advantage compared with most other Nigerian banks, as ENG is able to rely on IAP funding when foreign-currency liquidity conditions temporarily tighten in Nigeria.