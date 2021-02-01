Energy
Seplat raises $260 million to complete ANOH project
Seplat has announced that it has raised $260 million to fund the completion of its ANOH Gas Processing Plant.
This is contained in a disclosure issued to this effect, and signed by the company’s Group Secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa and made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
What you should know about ANOH plant
- ANOH is one of Nigeria’s most strategic gas projects and will help Nigeria to accelerate its transition away from small-scale diesel generators to cleaner, less expensive fuels such as natural gas for power generation.
- The 300MMscfd capacity ANOH plant, located on OML 53 in Imo State, is being built by AGPC, which is an IJV owned equally between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (“NGC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (“NNPC”).
- The US$260m funding was provided by a consortium of seven banks: Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (advisor), United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch) / RMB Nigeria Limited, The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and FCMB Capital Markets Limited.
- It allows for an additional US$60m accordion at the time of completion to fund an equity rebalancing payment at that time, if considered appropriate. Funding commitments of more than US$450m were received by the company, which is a significant oversubscription and a strong sign of confidence in the project.
- Following a cost optimisation programme, the AGPC construction cost is now expected to be no more than US$650m, inclusive of financing costs and taxes, significantly lower than the original projected cost of US$700m.
What they are saying
Okechukwu Mba, Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company said:
“Successfully closing the US$260 million debt facility means that the ANOH project is now fully funded. Once operational, AGPC will be a significant supplier of gas to Nigeria’s power sector, supporting local employment and the cleaner generation of power for Nigerian homes and businesses. We conservatively estimate that the gas from AGPC will be enough to generate electricity for more than 5 million people.”
Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, said:
“Completing the funding of ANOH is an important milestone for AGPC. The ANOH development is one of the government’s Seven Critical Gas Development Projects and our involvement provides a clear path towards strengthening Seplat’s position as Nigeria’s leading indigenous diversified energy producer. It will help us drive, alongside our government partners, Nigeria’s transition to cleaner, less expensive power generation. We are extremely proud to partner with the Nigerian Gas Company in this strategically important project, which will create jobs and prosperity in the Nigerian economy.
Seplat will continue to diversify its business and invest in gas to help Nigeria develop its own natural resources, which in turn will drive more sustainable social and economic growth for a young, rapidly growing population.”
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc is a Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.
Dutch court orders Shell Nigeria to pay compensation for oil spill
A Dutch court has ordered SPDC to pay compensation over oil spills in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
This recent ruling could rise to many more cases against the Nigerian subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell over its operations in the country.
The court found SPGC liable for damages from pipeline leaks in the 2 villages of Oruma and Goi and will decide the amount of compensation later.
According to a report by Aljazeera, the Court of Appeal in The Hague on Friday ruled that the Nigerian arm of the British-Dutch oil company, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands, must pay compensation over a long-running civil case involving 4 Nigerian farmers seeking compensation, and a cleanup, from the company over pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines.
The court did not specify how many of the 4 farmers would receive compensation for the oil spillage.
Although the court did not indict Royal Dutch Shell as being directly responsible for the oil spillage, it, however, ordered it to install a leak detection system on the Oruma pipeline, the site of a significant number of the spills in the case.
The court in its ruling said, “Shell Nigeria is sentenced to compensate farmers for damages.’’ The ruling can be appealed via the Dutch Supreme Court.
This is the first time a company and its foreign subsidiary have been tried in the Netherlands for allegedly being negligent abroad and could have far-reaching implications for future legal actions against oil firms.
The Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth, one of the groups that initiated this legal action, tweeted, ‘’Tears of Joy her. After 13 years, we’ve won.’’
What this means
This ruling has set a precedent for where such cases can be heard and could potentially increase the number of court cases against the international oil firms in their home countries rather than in Nigeria where those oil spillage or environmental degradation would have occurred.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that this case was established in 2008 by the farmers and the Friends of the Earth campaign group, who were seeking compensation for lost income from contaminated land and polluted waterways in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry.
- The reported oil spillage occurred between 2004 and 2007, but pollution from leaking oil pipelines remains a major problem in the Niger Delta.
- Shell argued that saboteurs were responsible for leaks in underground oil pipes that have polluted the delta. The company also argued that it should not be held legally responsible in the Netherlands for the actions of a foreign subsidiary, meaning Shell Nigeria.
- Friends of the Earth, which has supported the Nigerian farmers in their legal battle, argues that leaking pipes are caused by poor maintenance and inadequate security and that Shell does not do enough to clean up spills.
- Shell is facing other legal battles. In a separate action brought by Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, a court in The Hague will determine in May whether Shell is violating human rights by extracting fossil fuels.
Afreximbank disburses $250 million to TNOG to acquire 45% stake in oil lease
Afreximbank has announced the disbursement of $250 million support to TNOG to acquire a 45% stake in OML 17.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the disbursement of $250 million as part of its support for Trans Niger Oil and Gas Ltd (TNOG) to acquire 45 per cent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 onshore oilfield.
The fund is part of the $1.1 billion which is required by the oil firm for the acquisition of the 45% stake in the oilfield in which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) holds 55% equity in the Lease.
According to a press statement from Afreximbank, the $250 million Reserve Based Lending facility, is the largest amount to be disbursed for this purpose, underwriting about a quarter of the financing that enabled TNOG to acquire stakes in OML 17 from Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total E & P Nigeria Limited and ENI.
The statement noted that other participating lenders in the consortium include African Finance Corporation, Union Bank, Shell, Hybrid Capital and Schlumberger with TNOG advised by United Capital Plc.
TNOG is a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), a leading African conglomerate with interests in banking, insurance, real estate, hospitality and power
Afreximbank in its statement said, “The five-year US$1.1-billion-dollar facility, which was signed in December 2020, despite the economic headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was led, as Mandated Lead Arrangers, by Afreximbank, Standard Chartered Bank and ABSA.
“Following this acquisition, TNOG will now operate the OML 17 onshore oilfield on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which owns the remaining 55% working interest,’’ the statement added.
What the President of Afreximbank is saying
Prof. Benedict Oramah, in his statement, said, “This transaction further underscores Afreximbank’s commitment to ensuring that indigenous African companies are able to play a more dominant role in the operations of specialized oil and gas assets in an industry hitherto dominated by the International Oil Companies.
‘’ TNOG as the Operator of OML 17 will invest in an accelerated production ramp up thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings and employing more Africans. This resonates with our mandate. We congratulate Heirs Holdings for keeping the Africa flag flying.”
What the Chairman of Heirs Holdings is saying
The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu was quoted as saying, ‘’The transaction is a testament to the opportunity in Nigeria. Our acquisition of OML 17 and important related assets, significantly advances Heirs Holdings’ strategic vision of creating Africa’s leading integrated energy company.
‘’We are building a business that will ensure that African natural resources drive African power networks and ensure value creation occurs in Africa. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Afreximbank, and President Oramah for their strong support and shared vision of the transaction.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had about 2 weeks ago reported the acquisition of 45% stake in OML 17 from Shell, Total and ENI by Heirs Holding through TNOG Oil and Gas Limited as part of its bid to expand its oil and gas portfolio.
- TNOG which is a sister company of Heirs Holdings Ltd. and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc will have the sole operatorship of the asset in a transaction that is reported to be one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in over a decade.
CBN lends DisCos N18.5 billion to procure meters
The CBN has given a loan facility to DisCos in support of the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided N18.58 billion worth of credit to Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to procure 347,853 electricity reading meters and enhance regular power supply in the nation.
This was disclosed by the CBN in its Communique of the Monetary Policy Committee and signed by the Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday.
According to the document, the facility was given in support of the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
It stated, “The Bank has so far, provided N18.58 billion for the procurement of 347,853 electricity reading meters to Discos in support of the National Mass Metering Programme.”
NMMP is a joint venture between the DISCOs and the FG to improve metering count in Nigeria’s Power sector, which would boost revenues and accountability for the DISCOs.
Under the new arrangement, distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to provide and install meters for their customers.
The meters would be manufactured by indigenous companies including Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company.
What you should know
Last week, the Federal Government announced that it had disbursed a total of N14.35 billion to DisCos to cover the procurement of 263,860 meters under the NMMP, according to Nairametrics.
The facility disbursed is a loan that must be repaid by the DisCos on the basis of the previously agreed amortisation schedule. The repayment is to be deducted from payments made by consumers into the DisCos accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).
The maximum tenor of the facility is 10 years but not exceeding 2030, while the moratorium on the principal amount is for a period not exceeding 24 months from the date of loan disbursement respectively.
Highlights of other CBN’s interventions
- Under the Bank’s real sector interventions, under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), N554.63 billion had been disbursed to 2,849,490 beneficiaries since the inception of the programme, of which N61.02 billion was allocated to 359,370 dry season farmers.
- In light of the on-going synchronized efforts by the monetary and fiscal authorities to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has committed a substantial amount of money towards this objective. Indeed, total disbursements as at January 2021 amounted to N2.0 trillion.
- COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) meant for household and small businesses, wherein have disbursed N192.64 billion to 426,016 beneficiaries.
- We have also disbursed N106.96 billion to 27,956 beneficiaries under the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS)
- In the Health Care Support Intervention Facility, CBN has disbursed N72.96 billion to 73 projects that comprise 26 pharmaceutical projects and 47 Hospitals and Health Care Services projects in the country.
- To support the provision of employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth, the Central Bank of Nigeria also provided financial support through the Creative Industry Financing Initiative and Nigerian Youth Investment Fund amounting to N3.12 billion with 320 beneficiaries and N268 million with 395 beneficiaries