The latest episode of Drinks and Mics delivered an energetic mix of politics, finance, and markets, as hosts Tunji Andrews and Arnold Dublin-Green sat down with Ope Aiku, an experienced investment manager, to dissect global and local developments with a refreshing twist.

Kicking off with Canada’s recent election, the trio explored how Donald Trump’s influence had seeped across the border, shaping voter sentiment against Trump-style politics. They discussed the strength of Canada’s pro-immigration stance and what Nigeria could learn from it, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing “Japa” brain drain.

Attention then shifted to the U.S., where Trump’s first 100 days, GDP contraction, and the IMF’s growth forecasts for the world economy were spotlighted. As Ope Aiku noted, while short-term policies can seem painful, the uncertainty around tariffs and immigration reforms is beginning to weigh heavily on economic growth.

Closer to home, the conversation touched on NGX market pricing, corporate earnings surges from Lafarge and Seplat, and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent fine on Paystack, signalling a toughening regulatory environment for fintechs.

Amidst global uncertainties, gold emerged as a star asset, with the hosts forecasting continued investor interest.

