Nestle, Access Bank, Vitafoam plunge, investors lose N29 billion
Nigerian stock market ended its first trading session of the week on a bearish note.
The All-share index dropped d by 0.13% to close at 42,357.90 index points as against the 0.58% gain recorded last Friday. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization currently stands at N22.16 trillion. Investors lost N28.65 billion.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +5.18%.
- Nigerian Stock markets trading turnover on Monday also ended negative as volume dipped by 12.40% as against the 20.63% surge recorded last Friday
- UBN, TRANSCORP, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed positive as HONYFLOUR led 33 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- MRS up 8.94% to close at N13.4
- UACN up 7.19% to close at N8.95
- INTBREW up 6.67% to close at N6.4
- DANGSUGAR up 2.12% to close at N21.7
- SEPLAT up 1.02% to close at N495
Top Losers
- JBERGER down 7.28% to close at N21
- NESTLE down 3.65% to close at N1450
- VITAFOAM down 3.48% to close at N9.7
- FLOURMILL down 3.17% to close at N33.6
- ACCESS down 1.61% to close at N9.15
Outlook
- Nigerian bourse at Monday’s trading session was negatively impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are Access Bank, Nestle, Flour mills, Vitafoam.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.
Obituaries
Ex-Minister of Information, Tony Momoh is dead
A former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Tony Momoh, 81, has died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence in Abuja.
This was confirmed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, via his Twitter handle.
Atiku described late Momoh as a good man and an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness.
He tweeted, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.
“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”
A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/7tWpSZTz3S
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 1, 2021
What you should know about Momoh
- He was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, between September 1986 and 1990. Momoh was also the Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.
- He was schooled at Government School Auchi, Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos, and the Nigerian Law School.
- Tony Momoh was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi, Edo State. His father had about 48 wives and 257 children between 1903 and 1944.
Energy
Seplat raises $260 million to complete ANOH project
Seplat has announced that it has raised $260 million in debt, through its Incorporated Joint Venture, the ANOH Gas Processing Company (“AGPC”), to fund completion of its ANOH Gas Processing Plant (“ANOH”).
This is contained in a disclosure issued to this effect, and signed by the company’s Group Secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa and made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
What you should know about ANOH plant
- ANOH is one of Nigeria’s most strategic gas projects and will help Nigeria to accelerate its transition away from small-scale diesel generators to cleaner, less expensive fuels such as natural gas for power generation.
- The 300MMscfd capacity ANOH plant, located on OML 53 in Imo State, is being built by AGPC, which is an IJV owned equally between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (“NGC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (“NNPC”).
- The US$260m funding was provided by a consortium of seven banks: Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (advisor), United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch) / RMB Nigeria Limited, The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and FCMB Capital Markets Limited.
- It allows for an additional US$60m accordion at the time of completion to fund an equity rebalancing payment at that time, if considered appropriate. Funding commitments of more than US$450m were received by the company, which is a significant oversubscription and a strong sign of confidence in the project.
- Following a cost optimisation programme, the AGPC construction cost is now expected to be no more than US$650m, inclusive of financing costs and taxes, significantly lower than the original projected cost of US$700m.
What they are saying
Okechukwu Mba, Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company said:
“Successfully closing the US$260 million debt facility means that the ANOH project is now fully funded. Once operational, AGPC will be a significant supplier of gas to Nigeria’s power sector, supporting local employment and the cleaner generation of power for Nigerian homes and businesses. We conservatively estimate that the gas from AGPC will be enough to generate electricity for more than 5 million people.”
Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, said:
“Completing the funding of ANOH is an important milestone for AGPC. The ANOH development is one of the government’s Seven Critical Gas Development Projects and our involvement provides a clear path towards strengthening Seplat’s position as Nigeria’s leading indigenous diversified energy producer. It will help us drive, alongside our government partners, Nigeria’s transition to cleaner, less expensive power generation. We are extremely proud to partner with the Nigerian Gas Company in this strategically important project, which will create jobs and prosperity in the Nigerian economy.
Seplat will continue to diversify its business and invest in gas to help Nigeria develop its own natural resources, which in turn will drive more sustainable social and economic growth for a young, rapidly growing population.”
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc is a Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.
Coronavirus
Update: South Africa receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from India
South Africa has taken delivery of the first batch of Coronavirus vaccines (AstraZeneca) on Monday at the OR Tambo International Airport from India
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President, David Mabuza, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccines, have received the nation’s first consignment of one-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
This was disclosed by the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) on Monday.
While the first consignment of the vaccine will target frontline workers, the second batch of 500 000 vaccines is scheduled to arrive later in February.
Elated President Ramaphosa said, “Today marks a major milestone in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic as we receive our first consignment of the vaccine. This batch will benefit our healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of keeping us all safe.”
What you should know
South Africa recorded 4,525 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of detected cases to 1,453,761.
The country has seen a big surge in infections in January driven by a new, more contagious variant of the virus called 501Y.V2.
The Department of Health said that 213 more people have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications. This puts the national death toll at 44,164. The recovery rate now stands at 1,299,620.