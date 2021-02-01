Nestle, Access Bank, Vitafoam plunge, investors lose N29 billion

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Tony Momoh, 81, has died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence in Abuja.

This was confirmed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, via his Twitter handle.

Atiku described late Momoh as a good man and an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness.

He tweeted, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.

“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”

What you should know about Momoh