Lagos stops land extension, reclamation in Banana Island, Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi

The Lagos State Government has issued a suspension order on all approvals in respect of reclamation and land extensions into the Lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.

This follows the serious concerns raised by the state government over the illegal operations of developers in those areas which have resulted in gross violation of the Physical Planning laws of the state.

This disclosure is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako and his counterpart in the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc. Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi.

The statement noted that there has been increasing and continuing degradation of the Lagos shoreline as a result of indiscriminate illegal dredging, reclamation and land extensions into the Lagos Lagoon.

What the Commissioners are saying in their statement

The statement said, “Of particular concern to the State Government are the extensions being illegally carried out at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi, pointing out that such land reclamation and extension activities had resulted in gross violation of the Physical Planning Laws of the State and impinged on the ecosystem of the entire area.’’

The Commissioners maintained that the indiscriminate illegal proliferation of dredging and reclamation practices had caused serious distortion in the aesthetics of the shoreline with high potential for causing environmental degradation capable of producing dire consequences if left unchecked.

The statement said, “Government hereby suspends all existing, pending and subsequent approvals in respect of all Land Extensions into the Lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.’’

The Lagos State Government also ordered the immediate cessation of all ongoing works, construction, reclamation and other similar activities in respect of extension approvals granted or being processed at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.

It also noted that members of the public have been advised to comply forthwith with the Stop Work/Suspension Orders or risk facing criminal charges and the confiscation of their dredging equipment by the government.

What you should know

The Lagos State government, for several months, has been on an enforcement drive of the state’s physical planning laws, so as to restore order and prevent the distortion of the ecosystem of the entire state.

This has led to the pull-down of illegal structures or buildings that either did not get approval or did not conform to the approved building plan or physical planning laws.

Some of the areas affected by such exercise include Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Magodo, Ogudu GRA, Ajao Estate, Ikeja and so on.