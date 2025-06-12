The Nigerian All Share Index closed the trading session ended 11th June on a positive note, gaining 641.63 points to finish at 114,659.11.

This reflects a 0.56% rise from the previous day’s close of 114,017.48, even as trading volume declined.

Daily trading volume fell to 471.1 million shares, down from 652.6 million shares recorded the previous day.

Market capitalization, meanwhile, followed the upward trend, climbing to N72.30 trillion across 20,538 deals.

The day’s top gainers included ABCTRANS and BETAGLASS, each posting a 10.00% increase.

On the flip side, ABBEYBDS and NCR ended lower, shedding 7.50% and 7.09%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, FCMB and UBA led the market in volume, emerging as the most traded stocks.

Market summary

Current ASI: 114,659.11

Previous ASI: 114,017.48

Day Change: +0.56%

Year-to-Date Performance: +11.4%

Volume Traded: 471.1 million shares

Market Cap: N72.30 trillion

Top 5 gainers

ABCTRANS: Up 10.00% to N2.64

BETAGLASS: Up 10.00% to N231.10

BERGER: Up 9.98% to N24.80

FIDSON: Up 9.91% to N34.95

LEGENDINT: Up 9.88% to N6.45

Top 5 losers

ABBEYBDS: Down 7.50% to N5.55

NCR: Down 7.09% to N5.50

VITAFOAM: Down 6.64% to N60.50

DAARCOMM: Down 6.06% to N0.62

NESTLE: Down 5.69% to N1,500

Trading volume

Daily trading volume declined to 471.1 million shares, down from 652.6 million shares exchanged in the previous session.

Leading the activity chart was FCMB, topping the list with an impressive 40.2 million shares traded.

UBA followed closely, attracting significant investor interest with 36.5 million shares.

ACCESSCORP also saw strong activity, with 35.05 million shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, ZENITHBANK and JAPAULGOLD remained actively traded, exchanging 28.6 million and 25.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

SEPLAT led the value chart with trades totaling N1.6 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed with N1.43 billion in transactions.

MTNN recorded a turnover of N1.408 billion, while UBA contributed N1.3 billion.

GTCO rounded out the top value trades with N1.1 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), DANGOTE CEMENT rose by 4.5%, while MTNN gained 3.23%.

On the downside, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped by 4.11%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group, ACCESSCORP advanced by 0.68%.

However, UBA declined by 3.13%, ZENITHBANK lost 0.4%, and GTCO shed 0.28%.

FIRSTHOLDCO remained unchanged.

Market outlook

With the All-Share Index now holding above the 114,000 mark, the market appears poised to test the 115,000 level.

Sustained positive momentum in large and mid-cap stocks could provide the needed push to lift the index higher in upcoming sessions.