The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is set to make significant investment commitments this year, with four major Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) expected before the end of 2025.

This was disclosed in the “NNPC Monthly Report Summary for April 2025,” published via the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The report highlights the company’s operational performance, financial results, and strategic initiatives aimed at boosting Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The four projects slated for FID by Q4 2025 include: Ntokon Development Project (OML 102), Crude Oil Production Expansion Project (OML 29), Gas Development Projects (OMLs 30 and 42), and Brass Fertilizer Project

These projects are integral to NNPC’s broader strategy to improve production efficiency, grow revenues, and diversify Nigeria’s energy mix. Notably, the Brass Fertilizer Project is expected to meet rising domestic fertilizer demand, reduce imports, and enhance agricultural productivity.

According to the report, crude oil and condensate production stood at 1.61 million barrels per day (mmbopd) in April, marking a continued decline from 1.67 mmbopd recorded in January. However, natural gas production rose to 7,354 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), up from 7,120 mmscf/d in February.

N5.89 trillion revenue generated in April 2025

Financially, NNPC Ltd reported N5.89 trillion in revenue for the month, with a profit after tax of N748 billion. Statutory payments for Q1 2025 totaled N4.225 trillion.

The report also provided updates on infrastructure initiatives. NNPC announced the completion of key technical interventions on the AKK and OB3 gas pipeline projects, particularly addressing challenges related to River Niger crossings. OB3 is now 95% complete, while AKK stands at 70%.

Upstream pipeline availability remained strong at 97%, reflecting improved infrastructure reliability. In the refining sector, facilities in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna are undergoing review, with further assessments underway. Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) was completed in April for critical oil mining leases, including OMLs 18, 58, 118, and 133.

More insights

The NNPC also highlighted social impact initiatives through the NNPC Foundation. 531 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members were provided solar power starter packs under the NNPC/NYSC Business Empowerment Initiative.

Additionally, 83 ICT trainees and 170 creative industry talents received business starter kits to foster innovation. In healthcare efforts, 2,005 individuals benefited from cataract surgeries, while three hospital wards were rehabilitated at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, the report stated.

NNPC Limited noted that all crude oil and gas figures are provisional, unaudited, and reflective only of NNPC Limited’s data, excluding independent operators’ reports by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).