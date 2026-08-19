Japan commits N20 billion to boost electricity transmission in Lagos

The Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has committed N20 billion to the expansion and rehabilitation of Nigeria’s national electricity grid, with the funding targeted at the expansion of the Apapa Transmission Substation as part of efforts to improve electricity supply in the state.

The Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has committed N20 billion to the expansion and rehabilitation of Nigeria’s national electricity grid, with the funding targeted at the expansion of the Apapa Transmission Substation as part of efforts to improve electricity supply in the state.

Mr Ishigame Keiji, Chief Representative of JICA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the project was aimed at rehabilitating and reinforcing critical transmission infrastructure in Lagos, where rising electricity demand and ageing facilities had continued to affect reliable power supply.

What they are saying

The project covers construction works, equipment procurement, engineering services, operational training and implementation support required to upgrade the Apapa Transmission Substation.

“Apapa Substation occupies a vital position within Nigeria’s transmission network. The rehabilitation and reinforcement undertaken through this project have enhanced transmission capacity,” Keiji said.

He added that the project had improved operational reliability, strengthened grid stability and reduced bottlenecks affecting power evacuation and distribution within Lagos and surrounding areas.

According to him, Japan, through JICA, is also implementing another Official Development Assistance (ODA) project through a concessional loan to enhance the transmission network across the Lagos-Ogun areas.

“The Government of Japan, through JICA, is collaborating with the Ministry of Power to enhance stable and reliable power supply in Nigeria,” Keiji said.

Keiji said Nigeria’s large market continued to attract Japanese companies and other private-sector investors, adding that stronger government support alongside private investment could contribute to improving the country’s electricity infrastructure.

He also urged the Federal Government and private investors to pursue a balanced mix of on-grid, off-grid and mini-grid solutions to expand electricity access, particularly as JICA collaborates with the World Bank on mini-grid development in rural communities.

More insights

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub and one of its most populous states, has continued to face pressure from rising electricity demand, making investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure critical to improving reliable power supply.

Recent projects have sought to address some of these constraints. On August 17, Nairametrics reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had commissioned two 60 MVA 132/33kV GIS substations at the upgraded Apapa Road Transmission Substation and two new 100 MVA transformers at the Ijora Transmission Substation.

The projects raised bulk power capacity at Apapa to 180 MVA and Ijora’s total capacity to 230 MVA, equivalent to 184 MW.

Lagos State is also pursuing investments beyond the national grid. In May, the state government approved 14 electricity licences and permits covering off-grid and embedded generation, independent distribution, metering services and interconnected mini-grid operations.

These efforts come as the state seeks to expand electricity supply options and reduce the impact of limitations within the conventional grid.

What you should know

Japan’s latest power-sector commitment is part of a broader expansion of economic and development cooperation between Nigeria and Japan.

The latest N20 billion commitment therefore adds electricity infrastructure to Japan’s growing areas of support for Nigeria, spanning energy, education, humanitarian assistance and healthcare.