TCN boosts Lagos power capacity with two transmission projects

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has increased bulk power capacity around the Apapa corridor with the commissioning of two 60 MVA 132/33kV GIS substations at the upgraded Apapa Road Transmission Substation and two new 100 MVA power transformers at the 132/33kV Ijora Transmission Substation in Lagos.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has increased bulk power capacity around the Apapa corridor with the commissioning of two 60 MVA 132/33kV GIS substations at the upgraded Apapa Road Transmission Substation and two new 100 MVA power transformers at the 132/33kV Ijora Transmission Substation in Lagos.

The development was disclosed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, during the commissioning of the two transmission projects in Lagos on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The projects increased bulk power capacity at the Apapa transmission substation to 180 MVA, while the Ijora Transmission Substation’s total capacity rose to 230 MVA, equivalent to 184 MW.

TCN said the projects are expected to improve bulk power availability to Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and support electricity supply to industrial, commercial and residential areas around the Apapa corridor.

What he is saying

Abdulaziz said the upgrade of the Apapa Road Transmission Substation has significantly increased the quantum of bulk power available for offtake by EKEDC for its customers around the corridor.

Abdulaziz said, “The upgrade of the Apapa Road Transmission Substation has tripled from 60MVA to 180MVA, significantly increasing the quantum of bulk power available for offtake by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) for its customers in Apapa Causeway, Ijora, Amukoko, Ajegunle, Apapa Wharf, Tin Can Island, and other critical commercial areas within its franchise area.”

He said the upgraded Apapa Road Transmission Substation comprises “2x60MVA 132/33kV gas-insulated substation, which is already in circuit, increasing transmission capacity in Lagos.”

Abdulaziz said the commissioning of two new 100 MVA, 132/33kV power transformers at the Ijora Transmission Substation increased its total capacity to 230 MVA, equivalent to 184 MW.

He said the projects demonstrate the Federal Government’s investment in critical electricity infrastructure and TCN’s commitment to building a transmission network capable of supporting Nigeria’s growing energy demand.

The Apapa Road project was sponsored and executed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in strategic partnership with TCN.

Get up to speed

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, had four months ago said the Lagos region recorded a major milestone with the successful energisation of two 60 MVA 132/33kV power transformers at the rehabilitated Apapa Road Transmission Substation.

Mbah said the energisation also included the installation of modern Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), enhancing the substation’s operational efficiency and reliability.

She said the development was expected to enhance bulk electricity supply to EKEDC, enabling improved distribution to key industrial and residential areas.

Abdulaziz said TCN would continue to rehabilitate and expand substations and transmission lines to sustain its capacity to efficiently wheel bulk electricity from generation stations to distribution load centres.

He said, “Electricity remains the bedrock of economic growth,” adding that TCN would continue to make consistent and strategic investments in its network.

The TCN CEO said reliable electricity supply remains important to industrial clusters, commercial districts, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and households.

What you should know

TCN had in December 2024 boosted power supply in the Lekki corridor with the commissioning of a 1×60/75 MVA 132/33kV power transformer at the 330/132/33kV Lekki Transmission Substation in Lagos State.

The upgrade expanded the substation’s capacity from 120 MVA to 195 MVA.

The increased capacity enabled greater power distribution efficiency in the Lekki corridor.

The upgrade allowed EKEDC to offtake a larger volume of bulk power.

The development directly benefited residents and businesses in New Maroko, Cheview Estate, parts of Lekki and neighbouring areas.

The latest Apapa and Ijora projects add further transmission capacity to Lagos as TCN continues efforts to strengthen the network and improve bulk electricity delivery to distribution load centres.