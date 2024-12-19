The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has taken a significant step in enhancing electricity supply with the commissioning of a 1×60/75 MVA 132/33KV power transformer at the 330/132/33kV Lekki Transmission Substation in Lagos State.

Officially completed on December 19, 2024, this upgrade has expanded the substation’s capacity from 120MVA to an impressive 195MVA, enabling greater power distribution efficiency in the region.

The announcement was made in a statement shared via the company’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Enhanced Power Supply for Lagos Communities

The upgraded capacity allows the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to offtake a larger volume of bulk power, directly benefiting residents and businesses in New Maroko, Cheview Estate, parts of Lekki, and neighboring areas.

This development promises more reliable electricity with reduced outages and improved voltage stability for thousands of consumers.

Businesses within the Lekki axis, particularly those reliant on stable power supply, have welcomed the upgrade. A local business owner noted, “This initiative will significantly boost our operations, helping us reduce costs associated with alternative power sources.”

Part of Broader Modernization Efforts

The commissioning forms a vital part of the World Bank-funded initiative to modernize Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure. The project targets critical challenges in electricity transmission and distribution, aiming to create a more robust system capable of meeting the increasing power demands in urban and peri-urban regions across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, a TCN representative highlighted the importance of the project. “This achievement reflects our commitment to improving the quality and reliability of power supply while contributing to the socio-economic development of Nigeria,” the representative stated.

Positive Reception from Residents and Businesses

The new transformer has been met with optimism by residents and businesses in the affected areas. Many believe that the increased power capacity will not only improve living standards but also stimulate economic activities within Lekki and its environs.

Local resident Adaobi Chukwu remarked, “Reliable electricity has been a major challenge for us. This development is a much-needed relief, and we hope it is sustained.”

A Step Toward a Stable Grid

The Lekki Transmission Substation project is one of many initiatives under the World Bank partnership with TCN. These efforts include capacity building, technology upgrades, and reinforcement of transmission networks across Nigeria.

As the federal government ramps up investments in the energy sector, stakeholders have emphasized the need for sustained funding and strategic policies to overcome persistent challenges.

Commitment to a Sustainable Energy Future

With the completion of this project, TCN reaffirms its role as a key player in Nigeria’s energy sector, steadily advancing toward a stable, efficient, and sustainable electricity grid. This upgrade not only addresses immediate power needs but also lays the groundwork for future expansions to accommodate the rapid growth in Lagos and other parts of the country.

