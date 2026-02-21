Lagos State has received a fresh shipment of $1.7 million emergency medical supplies from the Government of Japan to strengthen its cholera preparedness and response capacity.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Friday by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The intervention is aimed at preventing a recurrence of the devastating 2024 cholera outbreak that affected communities across the state.

What officials said

Dr. Ismail Abudus-Salam, Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, speaking on behalf of Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed that the Japanese support is immense and timely, noting that the consumables will support cholera treatment as well as other diarrhoeal diseases.

“He recalled that during the 2024 cholera outbreak, contaminated food and water were identified as major precursors, stressing that ongoing capacity-building efforts targeting food vendors, water vendors and waste workers would significantly reduce risks in flood-prone communities,”the statement read

Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, said the handover reflects Japan’s solidarity with Nigeria in the fight against cholera, stressing that preventable deaths must not be tolerated.

He disclosed that Japan is funding three complementary cholera-related projects in Nigeria, implemented through United Nations Office for Project Services, World Health Organization and UNIDO, with a combined contribution of about $1.725 million.

Back story

Lagos experienced a severe cholera outbreak in 2024, driven largely by unsafe water, poor sanitation and flooding that contaminated food and water sources. Health authorities recorded widespread infections across several local government areas, with densely populated coastal and flood-prone communities most affected.

Nationally, Nigeria recorded over 77,000 cholera cases across 31 states in 2024, with Lagos accounting for more than one-fifth of infections, making the state central to controlling transmission nationwide.

The outbreak prompted emergency public health measures, intensified sanitation campaigns and renewed focus on hygiene education.

The ambassador noted that early disinfection, isolation and hygiene measures significantly reduced deaths, principles that remain relevant today.

More insights

Hazel Natukunda, Head of United Nations Office for Project Services Nigeria/West Africa, said the project demonstrates the impact of international collaboration in strengthening health systems and protecting vulnerable communities.

She noted that Japan’s $1 million grant funded essential medicines, diagnostics, WASH materials, personal protective equipment and other supplies to strengthen surveillance, case management and infection prevention in Lagos health facilities.

What you should know

Cholera outbreaks remain a recurring public health challenge in Nigeria, particularly during the rainy season when flooding increases contamination risks. Lagos, due to its dense population and coastal geography, plays a critical role in national cholera transmission trends.