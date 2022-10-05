The world has become a smaller place post-pandemic, hence the need for entrepreneurs to access opportunities outside their local territory. RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, one of the leading international residency and citizenship advisory firms, is empowering African entrepreneurs with global access worldwide through second Citizenship and Residency by Investment.

Few entrepreneurs only do business in their country of origin. Businesses, especially post-pandemic, set out to trade internationally but that comes with various potential difficulties regarding laws, taxes, and borders. For those reasons, many African entrepreneurs have applied for dual citizenship and reaped significant benefits.

Any African entrepreneur doing business in multiple countries should consider dual citizenship as a way to expand and get a foothold in multiple countries. A second passport provides access to not just one but potentially many new markets facilitating trading and scaling-up opportunities.

“Our goal at RIF Trust is to enhance the opportunities and access African entrepreneurs have to do business on a global scale. We strive to provide African entrepreneurs many reasons to S.M.I.L.E. (Security and Safety, Mobility, Investment opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment, and Education) as we believe they can take on the world with their businesses and innovations,” said Ranny Muasher, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director of RIF Trust Nigeria.

For savvy entrepreneurs, the global economy is ripe with opportunities for growth and expansion into new and exciting markets. Yet, for some entrepreneurs, their country of origin and current citizenship status can place certain limitations on these opportunities. Hence, RIF Trust simplifies the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship or residency permit through investment and offers a comprehensive service from the pre-application stage to post-landing for African entrepreneurs. They have successfully assisted over 4,000 entrepreneurs and their families worldwide in securing second citizenship by investment.

Citizenship or Residency by Investment programmes grant second citizenship or residency in return for an investment into the government or country offering the programme. This is often done by investing in local real estate, or by a non-refundable contribution directly to the government. While preserving connections to home countries, Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes can offer entrepreneurs visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare, efficient tax regimes, and greater security – bolstering prospects for African entrepreneurs. In addition, the qualifying real estate investment options in these programmes can double as potentially rewarding financial investments as part of a larger wealth diversification strategy.

Caribbean countries offering Citizenship by Investment include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts, and Nevis, and St Lucia. In Europe, RIF Trust provides Citizenship by Investment through the Maltese Exceptional Investment Naturalisation (MEIN), granting citizenship within 12 or 36 months and visa-free access to 184 countries, including the UK, EU, and the USA. RIF Trust also helps clients become citizens in other attractive countries around the world, such as Turkey.

For Residency by Investment programmes, RIF Trust’s Investor Visa and Golden Visa programmes provide qualified candidates with the right of residence in another country in exchange for investment in the host country’s real estate or government fund or based on other criteria determined by the government. The programmes open prospective clients to live, study and work in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, and Malta.

“Having a second passport as an entrepreneur means direct access to millions of new customers and new business relationships. Citizenship in a second country provides the potential for better business relationships and access across the globe. As every entrepreneur knows, a passport can either be an obstacle or the key to global trading. The opportunities dual citizenship delivers are far-reaching and so is the possibility to expand across a truly global market,” said Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria.

RIF Trust is the leading Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. It’s part of the Latitude Group and has a local focus with a global reach with over 22 offices worldwide, including in Anguilla, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, KSA, South Korea, UAE, UK, and the USA.

Connect with RIF Trust on social media @riftrust_ng on Instagram and Twitter. For more information on RIF Trust’s Citizenship and Residency by Investment options, please visit www.riftrust.com.