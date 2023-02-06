St. Kitts and Nevis has a programme that allows the acquisition of citizenship based on an investment and/or a direct contribution to the state as a means of developing the country.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme has become one of the most successful of its kind globally.

The Caribbean island recently scored a 10/10 on due diligence and integrity, application processing ease and efficiency, family friendliness, and travel or residency requirements. It also scored a 9/10 on the level of investment required and program profile.

Important information to note: A minimum investment of $125,000 is required to before obtaining a citizenship. The processing time ranges between three and six months.

One advantage of the programme is that it allows free movement to St. Kitts and Nevis, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Europe’s Schengen Area, among other places.

Background and legal considerations: St. Kitts’ citizenship program, which was established in 1984, demands that applicants contribute financially to the nation. In return, they receive full citizenship for themselves and their families.

Dual citizenship is also not restricted in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Holders of a St. Kitts and Nevis passport are eligible for visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 156 countries, including the Schengen Area of Europe, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Future generations will have access to citizenship by descent.

In addition to adding dependents after receiving citizenship, applicants may include a spouse, children under the age of 31, parents, grandparents over the age of 55, and dependent unmarried siblings under the age of 31 who are not parents.

As St. Kitts and Nevis is a Commonwealth member, its residents are granted special rights in the UK and other Commonwealth nations.

With good air connections to Europe and North America, St. Kitts and Nevis is a desirable place to own a second home.

There is no minimum stay requirement.

Here are the requirements: The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program requires applicants to make a significant economic contribution to the country. In exchange, and subject to a stringent application procedure including thorough background checks, the applicants and their families are granted full citizenship.

To qualify for citizenship, the main applicant must be over 18 years of age, meet the application requirements, and select one of the following options:

1. Sustainable Growth Fund: Under a limited time offer (LTO) available for six months from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, the following non-refundable contributions apply-

$125,000 for a main applicant

$150,000 for a main applicant and a spouse

$170,000 for a main applicant, a spouse, and two dependants

$10,000 for each additional dependent under 18 years old

$ 25,000 for each additional dependent over 18 years old

Applications submitted under the LTO will qualify for the Accelerated Application Process, with a shortened processing time from 90 days to 60 days, at no additional cost.

2. Public Good Investment Option: A non-refundable contribution of $175,000.

3. Real estate acquisition: The purchase of real estate with a minimum value of $200,000 from an approved real estate development, or a minimum of $400,000 for an approved private home. The real estate purchased under both options can be resold after seven years.

About the Island of St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis is a Caribbean destination with beautiful beaches and lush tropical scenery. Its culture is diverse, with influences from Africa, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and France. It is a desirable location for owning a second home in the Caribbean, with good air connections to Europe and North America.