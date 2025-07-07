The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the commencement of the 2025/2026 Technical Teachers Training Programme (TTTP), a tuition-free, one-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) designed to upskill public secondary school teachers handling technical and vocational subjects across Nigeria.

The announcement was made through the Federal Ministry of Education’s Department of Technology and Science Education in Abuja, highlighting the government’s renewed commitment to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

According to the ministry, the aim is to re-energise Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by upskilling teachers through a one-year PGDE, ensuring graduates are aligned with modern industry standards.

The programme is structured to improve teaching quality, resulting in more qualified teachers, better-prepared students, and graduates who fit 21st-century industry needs.

The application portal will open on 8 July 2025 and close on 21 July 2025.

Who is eligible?

Teachers eligible for the programme must:

Currently teach technical or vocational subjects in public secondary technical schools or colleges.

Have at least five years of service left before retirement.

Be medically fit, with a recent medical report required.

Fields of study

The one-year PGDE will be offered in the following areas:

Technical Education

Vocational Education

Building Technology Education

Business Education

Woodwork

Home Economics & Hospitality

Metal Work

Agricultural Education

Automobile

Computer Science Education

Electrical/Electronics

Training institutions

The pilot cohort of the TTTP will be conducted in collaboration with the following universities:

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State

University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State

Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

University of Benin, Edo State

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Bauchi State

Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo, Ondo State

How to apply

To apply for the Technical Teachers Training Programme (TTTP) 2025/2026, interested candidates must complete the application process online at no cost.

Applicants are to visit the official website of the Federal Ministry of Education at education.gov.ng and click on the TTTP link, or access the application form directly via https://forms.gle/wWFMxcdquehz9Fjx7.

After reading the guidelines carefully, candidates should fill out the form and print the completed application.

Applicants are required to upload scanned copies of key documents, which include their letter of appointment, confirmation of appointment, a first-degree or HND certificate (for those without an educational background), and a certificate of state of origin.

The Ministry warns that only one submission is permitted, and multiple applications will lead to disqualification.