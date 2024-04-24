The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning, indicating that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are poised to become the leading cause of mortality in Africa by 2030 unless swift actions are taken by member states.

This cautionary note was delivered by Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, during the inaugural International Conference on PEN-Plus in Africa (ICPPA 2024), held virtually in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Tuesday.

Co-hosted by the WHO Regional Office for Africa, the Helmsley Charitable Trust, and the United Republic of Tanzania, the conference highlights the urgent need for coordinated efforts to combat NCDs on the continent.

The WHO warning

Dr. Moeti emphasized the necessity for member states to adopt strategies aimed at mitigating the NCD crisis.

She highlighted that NCDs are exacting a heavy toll on Africa, with 26% of total health spending in low and middle-income countries attributed to these diseases.

Alarmingly, NCDs are projected to surpass communicable, maternal, neonatal, and nutritional diseases combined as the primary cause of mortality in Africa by 2030.

The surge in NCD prevalence across Africa over the past two decades is fuelled by an uptick in risk factors such as unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and air pollution.

Moeti stressed that despite the escalating burden of NCDs, insufficient investment in detection and management persists in the region.

Of particular concern are severe NCDs such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatic heart disease, and sickle cell disease, which disproportionately affect children and young adults across Africa. Dr. Moeti urged for heightened commitment and sustained resources to confront these silent epidemics effectively.

Ms. Elke Wisch, UNICEF Representative to the Republic of Tanzania, emphasized the imperative of collaboration in addressing NCDs comprehensively and collaboratively.

Echoing these sentiments, Ummy Mwalimu, Minister of Health, Tanzania, highlighted the urgent need for collective action to confront the growing threat of NCDs. She emphasized the far-reaching impact of these diseases on individuals, communities, and national economies, calling for a concerted effort to promote lifestyle changes as a proactive measure against NCDs.