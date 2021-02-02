Market Views
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines expected to generate $15 billion in 2021
Stock experts had earlier anticipated that Pfizer would earn $12.7 billion from its COVID-19 vaccines sales in 2021.
The world’s leading drug maker, Pfizer has issued a mixed earnings report on its fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year that slightly missed stock experts prediction.
However, investors were surprisingly upbeat on Pfizer’s sales prediction from its COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, as the company disclosed it expects the vaccines to generate around $15 billion in 2021. Stock experts had earlier anticipated it would earn $12.7 billion in 2021.
Pfizer’s most recent result revealed fourth-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of 42 cents, below the 50 cents analysts expected.
Revenues for the fourth quarter were $11.7 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $11.5 billion.
Frank D’Amelio, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Supply, stated:
- “I am very pleased with how our company performed in 2020, and particularly in the fourth quarter, where we achieved double-digit operational revenue growth driven by a wide range of products and geographies, including growth within all of our therapeutic areas.
- “I was also pleased that Pfizer completed the transaction to combine Upjohn with Mylan to form Viatris in the fourth quarter, which I believe positions both Pfizer and Viatris for a bright future.
- “I feel confident in our ability to continue to perform well and deliver on our commitments in 2021 and beyond, both to our patients and to our shareholders.
- “The company is working round the clock in order to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine this year alone at a breakneck pace as nations rush to sign supply deals in an effort to control the worst pandemic seen in humanity taking to account it had killed over 2 million people globally.”
Edward Jones analyst, Ashtyn Evans told Reuters, “2021 earnings and sales will see a significant benefit from the vaccine, and this benefit could increase throughout the year.”
Pfizer also revealed it had supplied 65 million doses worldwide and 29 million doses in the world’s largest economy, the US, as of Jan. 31. It expects to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.
Its biggest contracts so far have charged countries around $19 per dose. Pfizer and BioNTech split the gross profit from the vaccine by half under their partnership agreement.
At the time of writing this report, Pfizer shares were down 2.63%, trading at $34.86 at the New York Stock exchange, as investors, pulled back some of their long positions.
Currencies
U.S dollar keeps rising against Euro, British pound sterling
The U.S dollar index is on track for a 0.5% weekly gain following record-buying at the start of the week
The U.S dollar remained firm at the last trading session of the week. Despite a significant improvement in risk appetite across global financial markets, investors are flocking into the safe-haven currency, as COVID-19 remains a major headache.
What you should know: The dollar index, at the time of drafting this report, was up by 0.15% to trade at 90.662 at Friday’s early session in London.
The U.S dollar index is on track for a 0.5% weekly gain, following record buying at the start of the week amid concerns that President Joe Biden’s fiscal spending package will not be as large as earlier anticipated.
READ: Why Ajaokuta Cannot Make Steel
Quick fact
- The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro).
- Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay fewer dollars in meeting such obligations.
READ: Expansionary monetary policy expected to support Nigerian, global stocks
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave critical insights to macros affecting the U.S dollar’s arch-rivals.
“A sharp sell-off in iron ore prices is a worrisome development for commodity linkers, more so Latin American producer and their currencies. China tightens bleeds into Asia risk assets like iron ore.
READ: Gold suffers its worst January performance since 2011 amid rising U.S dollar
“GBP is not showing the kind of sensitivity to risk. The lack of drama in much of the FX market may reflect a view that equity market tribulations are stock-specific VAR-styled sell-offs in nature rather than a reflection of global risk themes that would carry significant bond or cross-asset leakage.”
Market Views
Blackberry, Gamestop, AMC restricted by Robinhood, Interactive Brokers
GameStop Stocks were suspended severally on Thursday, after having soared so high in the past few weeks.
Popular online trading platforms, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers disclosed today they have restricted trading in shares of BlackBerry, GameStop, AMC, and other listed companies printing massive gains due to the social media-driven trading frenzy, particularly on Reddit.
GameStop, Blackberry, and others were suspended severally today, after having soared so high in the past few weeks because of support from many retail investors on Reddit.
READ: 94% of Bitcoin investors are making money
What you should know: GameStop is an American video game, gaming merchandise retailer, and consumer electronics. The company is based in Texas, United States, a suburb of Dallas, and operates 5,509 retail stores throughout North America and Australia.
- One of the leading red hot stocks is GameStop (GME) that has rallied by more than 600% in barely three weeks – gaining from just under $20 at the end of last year to a current price of about $150.
- It is highly believed that an army of retail investors is buying the stock to hurt hedge funds that have bet against GameStop.
READ: SEC publishes new Crowd Funding Regulations limiting investment to 10% of income
Robinhood in a press statement disclosed the rationality behind suspending Blackberry, Gamestop and others.
“We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary. In light of recent volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities,” Robinhood said in a statement, adding that it was also doing so for AMC, BlackBerry (BB), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Nokia (NOK), and three other stocks.
READ: Suspending Trump was the right decision but sets dangerous precedent – Twitter CEO
“We’re committed to helping our customers navigate this uncertainty. We fundamentally believe that everyone should have access to financial markets. We’re humbled to have helped many people invest in the markets for the first time. And we’re determined to provide new and experienced investors with the tools and resources to help them invest responsibly for their long-term financial futures,” it added.
Market Views
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
More people are spending their time online on the bias COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
The world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, recently posted its fourth-quarter earnings which were better than what many stock market experts had expected, against a backdrop of growing regulatory and political challenges.
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now have a combined user base of 3.3 billion to get their messages out.
Facebook itself has about 2.8 billion monthly users, beating the Wall Street market prediction of 2.76 billion, as humans spend more of their activities online on the basis that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
READ: Facebook Oversight Board to review decision to suspend Trump’s account
Here are highlights of key metrics expected versus the comparable year-ago quarter, according to a Bloomberg consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue: $28 billion vs $26.407 billion estimated; $21.082 billion in Q4 2019.
- Earnings per share (Adjusted): $3.88 vs $3.54 expected; $2.56 in Q4 2019.
- Ad Revenue: $27.19 billion vs. $26.07 billion expected; $20.74 billion in Q4 2019.
- Daily Active Users (DAU): 1.84 billion vs 1.828 billion estimates; 1.66 billion in Q4 2019.
READ: YouTube suspends President Trump’s account
“We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce.
“The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services.” Facebook CFO, Dave Wehner, said.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
Capital expenditures including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020.
However, in spite of an impressive earning resulted posted by the world’s most valuable social media company, Facebook shares tanked by more than 3% on the consideration that the company printed a blurry outlook amid growing regulatory concerns and stiff competition.
READ: Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia due to media code
“We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter,” Dave Wehner said.