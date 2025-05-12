Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) have risen over 41% month-to-date on the New York Stock Exchange, fueled by the release of its Q1 2025 results, which reflect a more stable performance than the previous year.

The company, which includes Jumia Nigeria among its subsidiaries, reported a pre-tax loss of $16.4 million for the quarter, a significant reduction from the $39.6 million loss recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Jumia reached 2.1 million active customers and processed 5.1 million orders in Q1 2025, up from 1.9 million customers and 4.6 million orders in Q1 2024, marking its strongest quarterly performance in two years.

Following the release of its financial report on May 8, 2025, Jumia’s share price has jumped by 41.7% month-to-date.

Market trend:

Jumia Technologies appears to be in the midst of a recovery on the New York Stock Exchange, with the stock approaching the $4 technical level it slipped from in Q1 of 2025.

The stock began the year at $3.85 and stalled through mid-February before experiencing a sharp decline of over 39% from the 19th, closing February at $2.45.

Although the downward momentum eased slightly in March, the stock dropped further to a low of $1.78 in early April.

Since April 7, 2025, however, Jumia has shown signs of recovery. By May 5, the stock had risen above $2.50, indicating a gradual return of investor confidence.

After the Q1 earnings release, the bullish trend strengthened, with monthly trading volume hitting 27 million shares and the stock reaching $3.33 before the May 12, 2025, market open.

CEO comments:

Francis Dufay, CEO of the company, acknowledged Jumia’s efforts to significantly reduce losses, noting that profitability is not yet where it needs to be.

“The gap is clear, and closing it is our top priority,” he said.

He also highlighted that usage trends during the quarter have increased, signaling renewed momentum for the company’s stock.

Looking ahead, he stated, “We believe we are on track to achieve breakeven on a loss-before-income-tax basis in the fourth quarter of 2026 and to deliver full-year profitability in 2027.”