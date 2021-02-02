Covid-19: Less than 20,000 vaccines administered in Africa so far – UN

The United Nations has warned that Africa is severely behind the rest of the world with the rollout of vaccines, disclosing that Africa has only administered less than 20 thousand doses so far.

This was disclosed by UN Chief, Antonio Guterres in a social media statement recently, where he urged the need for a global vaccine for a unified global vaccine effort.

He said, “More than 70 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

“Less than 20,000 of these were on the African continent. A global immunity gap puts everyone at risk. We need a global vaccination campaign that reaches everyone, everywhere,” he added.

