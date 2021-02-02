Economy & Politics
How government can pull millions of people out of poverty – Peter Obi
Peter Obi has advised the Federal Government on what to do to pull millions of people out of poverty.
The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has said that pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty is not rocket science, urging that Nigeria has multiple examples to learn from developing countries, instead of a transactional cash transfer.
Peter Obi disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday.
The former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated that Nigerians living in poverty are being under-serviced by the government as the N5000 is not enough and does not address their demands for growth.
Lifting Nigerians out of poverty
Obi said, “there are those who are earning $1.9 a day, approximately N800 a day, multiply by 30 days, which is N24 thousand naira, and you are paying them N5000 (GEEP).
“So we are paying them 40% of what they live on daily, worse, it is going to be paid for 6 months.”
He added that there are clear and tried examples to pull people out of poverty, which needs to focus on monetary stimulus and small enterprises.
“If you want to pull people out of poverty, there are clear examples that are universal.
“We need to have a properly, articulated, physical and monetary stimulus to support micro, medium and small enterprises, to be able to pull people out of poverty.
“To pull them out of poverty, they need a job, that will pay at least N25,000 a month, (above $1.90 a day).
Obi added that he went on a tour in 2008 to study how Bangladesh implemented policies that lifted its HDI and per capita income.
“In 2008, I was in Bangladesh with a former minister for one week, studying the issue of poverty in the rural areas, and we saw what they are doing to pull people out of poverty.
“It is not government-driven. When it’s government-led it becomes transactional. Micro Credit Banks were meant to be domiciled in rural communities that can identify the poor. The policy was driven by an organization that was set up by the communities.
“The farming villages in Bangladesh had farming clubs where the government buys what they produce for export. They are given a small cash grant and a school for the kids. Bangladeshi literacy rate was 58%, today it’s 75%. Today HDI is at medium from low.
He disclosed that within the same period, in 2008, Nigeria’s per capita was $2,240, and today it $2220.
“We lost $20 in 12 years, literacy rate and HDI was low and still low today because no articulated policy that people can measure.
“Pulling people out of poverty is not rocket science, it is done in some countries, he said.
Redistributing wealth in Nigeria
Mr. Obi said that the aid of Microfinance banks would make it more efficient in lending money to the poor because they will lend it to those who need it and have the capacity to pay back.
He adds that even if the FG wants to distribute it away, the MFBs have facilities that are more efficient and would do it better than the way the government is doing it.
“How we distribute welfare today is transactional and all about politics. We have not measured those that were given N10k (traderMoni),” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government launched the COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR), an emergency intervention database, for the urban poor made poorer by the pandemic.
- The scheme would see the FG share N5000 monthly to households as it says a million households would benefit from the scheme.
- In 2020, According to the Nigerian Living Standards Survey (NLSS) report, the number of Nigerians that are poor have been estimated to be 82.9 million, making it 40.1% of Nigerians classified as poor by national standards.
- According to NBS, on average, 4 out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capita expenditures below N137,430 per year, which translates to N376.5 per day.
Nigeria, now 2nd most corrupt country in West Africa – Transparency International
Nigeria is now the second most corrupt country in W/Africa with Guinea-Bissau the only country more corrupt than Nigeria in the region.
The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020 report published by Transparency International indicates that Nigeria occupies the 149th position out of the 180 countries surveyed as well scored 25 out of 100 points.
With the current ranking, Nigeria is now the second most corrupt country in West Africa with Guinea-Bissau the only country more corrupt than Nigeria in the sub-region.
It can be recalled that in the 2019 report, Nigeria was ranked 146th out of the 180 countries surveyed, scoring 26 points out of 100 points.
What you should know
- The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) is an annual survey report published by Berlin-based Transparency International since 1995 which ranks countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, as determined by expert assessments and opinion surveys.
- The CPI scales zero (0) to 100, zero means “Highly Corrupt,” while 100 stands for “Very Clean”.
- Nigeria’s ranking on the corruption perception index has continued to drop in the last four years.
- With the current ranking, Nigeria is two steps worse off than she was in 2018 when she scored 27 points to place 144th out of 180 countries.
- Only 12 countries are perceived to be more corrupt than Nigeria in the whole of Africa. The countries are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Eritrea, Burundi, Congo, Guinea Bissau, and South Sudan.
- Somalia and South Sudan remain the most corrupt nations on earth, according to the CPI 2020 ranking.
- Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Singapore, Germany, Sweden Switzerland, Norway, The Netherlands and Luxembourg are the least corrupt countries in the world.
Significant progress made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework – AUC Chairperson
AUC chairperson has disclosed that significant, sustained progress is being made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework.
The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has said that “significant and sustained” progress has been made in China-Africa ties.
Mahamat asserted this in an analysis of his first-term as the AU Commission chairmanship.
He reiterated the AU Commission’s strong commitment to upholding multilateralism and supporting international partners in halting the trend of unilateralism.
He argued that “International cooperation and solidarity are irreplaceable.”
Mahamat, in his analysis, reiterated that global challenges, national egoism, the decline of multilateralism, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and dwindling resources “have hampered our forward march” during the past four years.
The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil recently also hailed China as a strategic partner of Africa.
What they are saying
- Mahamat submitted that: “With China, significant and sustained progress has been made within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
- “Africa stands with those who fight unilateralism and strongly advocate for a multilateralism of respect, equality and mutual benefit.”
- Amira Elfadil noted that: “We are looking for those who are serious about the future of this continent, and when we say strategic partners and mention strategic partnerships, China comes first and we appreciate this partnership very much.”
What you should know
- The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).
- The African Union Commission acts as the executive/administrative branch or secretariat of the AU and consists of a number of Commissioners dealing with different areas of policy.
House of Reps Speaker assures that the PIB will be passed in April 2021
Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed that the lower legislative chamber intends to pass the PIB in April 2021.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that the lower legislative chamber intends to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in April 2021.
The assurance by the Speaker follows so many years of delay in the passage of the bill, which is expected to encourage investment into the oil industry, due to political disagreements and objections from International Oil Companies.
This disclosure was made by Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the 2-day public hearing organized by the house Adhoc committee on PIB on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
The Speaker pointed out that although the timeframe for the passage of the Bill is short, he assured that it will receive the thoroughness it deserves and as well, made a commitment on behalf of the house to pass the legislation in April.
What the Speaker House of Representatives is saying
Gbajabiamila, in his statement, said, ‘’I thank the Chairman and the committee for the dedication and efforts thus far. I have confidence that they will deliver on this critical National Assignment within the time we have set. I look forward to presiding over the consideration of the committee’s report.’’
“We intend to pass this bill by April. That is the commitment we have made. Some may call it a tall order, but we will do it and we will do it with every sense of responsibility without compromising the thoroughness of the work that will be done.’’
‘’A lot of work has gone into the preparation of this bill but it’s not straight-jacketed, the idea of the public hearing is to have interests that may have not been accommodated prior to the introduction to the Bill to lend their voices,’’ he added.
While speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Adnoc Committee on PIB, who is also the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, said that as we gather here today, we may differ in opinions and background but the truth is the passage of this Bill is long overdue.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had a few days ago while speaking at the 2-day public hearing organized by the senate on the PIB, said the upper legislative chamber is looking at passing the Bill in April or May.
- He noted that the non-passage of the PIB had been a major drag on the industry over the years, significantly limiting its ability to attract both local and foreign capital at a time that when other countries are scrambling to exploit their oil and gas resources.
- The PIB is a Bill that seeks to provide Legal, Governance, Regulatory Fiscal Framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry.
- On November 24, 2020, the PIB was debated, it passed the second reading and then referred to the Adhoc, Committee on the Bill.
