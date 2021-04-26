Veritas Kapital Assurance launches an innovative Whatsapp platform to purchase insurance policies in 5 minutes

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (VKA), one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, is set to make a major difference in the way people buy insurance policies in Nigeria by introducing an Interactive WhatsApp Platform.

This WhatsApp channel is the fastest and most secure way to buy an insurance policy on the go. In a bid to further the company’s mission of putting insurance at the fingertips of everyday Nigerians, Veritas Kapital Assurance is determined to continuously innovate to the benefit of customers. This Interactive WhatsApp Platform will change the way that everyday Nigerians can purchase insurance for

Household damages and theft

Accident

Fire

Business Interruption

Third-Party Motor coverage.

Pricing of the retail insurance products ranges from N1,750 to N25,000 and provides coverage of up N3 million. These insurance products are easy to understand by everyday Nigerians and can be purchased within 5 minutes without requiring a broker, sales staff or intermediary.

The future is unpredictable. Make sure you take the right steps for the insurance you need.

Hurry now and get an insurance policy to get started on a secured future,

Visit www.veritaskapital.com

or text VKA to 32811 to get started.

