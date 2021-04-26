Content Partners
Veritas Kapital Assurance launches an innovative Whatsapp platform to purchase insurance policies in 5 minutes
date 2021-04-26
Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (VKA), one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, is set to make a major difference in the way people buy insurance policies in Nigeria by introducing an Interactive WhatsApp Platform.
This WhatsApp channel is the fastest and most secure way to buy an insurance policy on the go. In a bid to further the company’s mission of putting insurance at the fingertips of everyday Nigerians, Veritas Kapital Assurance is determined to continuously innovate to the benefit of customers. This Interactive WhatsApp Platform will change the way that everyday Nigerians can purchase insurance for
- Household damages and theft
- Accident
- Fire
- Business Interruption
- Third-Party Motor coverage.
Pricing of the retail insurance products ranges from N1,750 to N25,000 and provides coverage of up N3 million. These insurance products are easy to understand by everyday Nigerians and can be purchased within 5 minutes without requiring a broker, sales staff or intermediary.
Q1 2021 Unaudited Report: Unilever Nigeria records 46% growth in turnover
The company recorded a gross profit of N4.5bn for the quarter ended 31st March 2021.
Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the quarter ended 31st March 2021. The Company recorded Turnover of N19.4 bn in the period under review which represents 46% growth compared to N13.3bn recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N4.5bn for the quarter ended 31st March 2021 which is 31% up versus N3.4bn reported for same period last year.
Overall, Unilever recorded loss after tax of N.5bn for the quarter ended 31st March 2021 compared to profit after tax of N1.1bn reported for the corresponding period in 2020.
READ: Sterling Bank Plc to transition to Holding Company
Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, ‘Soromidayo George said that improved performance shows the determination and commitment of Unilever to continue to implement strategies that would enable it deliver value to its customers and shareholders.
“Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term,” said Mrs. George.
Amidst the prevailing operational challenges of the environment, Unilever Nigeria will continue to focus on its vision of making sustainable living commonplace by serving Nigerian consumers with the right products that improve their health and wellbeing.
Foremost Nigerian shortlet, George Residence to begin accepting Bitcoin
Located in the heart of Lekki Lagos, George Residence is Nigeria’s leading premium shortlet.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest innovation in recent times, is not only gaining recognition as a store of value but major institutions across the world have started accepting BTC as a payment method.
George Residence, a leading player in the Nigerian hospitality industry, announced today that it has begun accepting Bitcoin for payments.
According to an official announcement, guests can now make reservations and pay their bills at the luxury shortlet apartment using the world’s largest digital currency. Resultantly, George Residence has become the first apartment-hotel and one of a select few companies in the country to accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment.
Commenting on the latest announcement, ‘Yanju George, the CEO of George Residence, said: “Bitcoin is the currency of the future and it is only right that we are strongly positioned, so we do not get left behind.”
Always finding ways to elevate their guest experience, George Residence has partnered with one of the leading cryptocurrency brokerage firms, Coinnest Africa to implement a system to seamlessly process payments using Bitcoin (BTC). Accepting crypto is certainly attractive to its guests as George Residence continuously sees its VIP guests get involved in the Bitcoin industry.
He also highlighted the huge significance of this development in light of the worrying and continued rise of inflation in the country. He was quoted as saying; “We are also making Bitcoin our primary reserve to hedge against fiat inflation.”
ABOUT GEORGE RESIDENCE
Located in the heart of Lekki Lagos, George Residence is Nigeria’s leading premium shortlet.
Since opening its doors in 2020, people have flocked to its unique and luxury experience, making it one of the biggest players in the Nigerian hospitality industry. George Residence plays host to celebrities, expats and business executives against the backdrop of state-of-the-art facility, affluence and palatial ambience.
George Residence is known for delivering an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind five-star hospitality experience. For more information, visit georgeresidence.com
