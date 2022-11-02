A renewed commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders has seen Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc a front-line insurance company posting a 35% growth in gross premium from an initial N718.0million in Q2 to N966.3million in Q3.

In a detailed report released to the media, the firm vowed to continue to sustain the growth trajectory to remain one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria.

The Q3 report also recorded a 16% increase in gross premium income from N1.028Bn in Q2 2022 to N1.190Bn in Q3 2022 whilst the net premium income grew year-on-year by 12% to N2.25Bn in September 2022 (2021: 2.01Bn).

The result as published on Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited portal also showed that profit before tax grew year–on–year by 21% from 531.0million in September 2021 to 640.5million in September 2022.

Veritas Assurance equally states that in pursuit of its mantra of “Enhanced Shareholders’ Value” it grew shareholders’ fund by N0.6billion to N11.39billion from N10.8billion showing a growth of 5% from December 2021

According to the insurance firm, investments of the group generated a 19% growth rate, especially in investment income from 1.366bn to 1.623n within the period under review.

The Managing Director/CEO of the company Mr. Kenneth Egbaran said that this result is indicative of the strategic drive of the company in terms of the product value proposition

He noted that the Company has designed and developed a robust suite of retail covers as part of its financial inclusion drive, stressing that the latest addition (travel insurance) caters to the needs and expectations of potential travelers for purposes of study, business, or leisure to Schengen countries, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North & South America.

“Our various travel insurance plans provide medical and emergency assistance, baggage protection, covers against losses and delays; and much more,” he stated.

He noted that this product addition speaks to the company’s commitment to keeping improving its business offerings while delivering a seamless customer experience”.