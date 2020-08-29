Business
Breaking: Lagos announces reopening of tertiary institutions on September 14
Tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to resume activities next month.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state on September 14, 2020.
According to a monitored media report from Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Governor during the regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Governor said that the state is working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020. He said they are tentatively scheduled to reopen on September 21
According to Sanwo-Olu, ‘’This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.”
Helicopter crash: Minister assures investigation will be fast tracked, as third victim dies
The chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.
The third crew member in the helicopter, Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation, that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died.
This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, on Friday. He said, “I confirm to you that the third person has died.”
With this, all three crew members in the helicopter are dead.
Also, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, assured Nigerians that investigations were on-going and that findings will be made public shortly.
With heavy heart I wish to condole the families, friends and the Aviation community on the death of the occupants of the Quorum Helicopters that crashed this afternoon in Lagos. Investigation has commenced and will be fast tracked. The outcome will be made public. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 28, 2020
Back story: Nairametrics reported earlier on Friday, when panic enveloped Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos owing to the helicopter Bell 206 crashing into a building in the area.
The incident, which occurred at about 12.30pm, at 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos, claimed the lives of two of the three crew members on board instantly.
Quorum Aviation identified the three victims in the accident. It noted that those aboard the crashed helicopter were its crew members. This was contained in a statement issued by the company after the crash on Friday.
The statement read, “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful. In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.
“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”
Destination of the helicopter
According to a press statement from the Accident Investigation Bureau, the chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.
AIB, in its press statement, also promised to commence an investigation into the accident, which had three passengers aboard.
About Quorum Aviation
Quorum Aviation Limited (QAL) is an Aviation and Logistics air transportation company. The company operates both Rotary (Helicopters) and Fixed Wing aircraft.
Nigeria might fall into recession – Budget Office
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016.
The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said Nigeria may fall into recession by next quarter due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy and global crude oil demand.
Akabueze disclosed this on Thursday during a press parley.
Nairametrics reported on Monday that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q2 2020, according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the numbers contained in the GDP report, the performance recorded in Q2 2020 represents a drop of 8.22% points when compared to Q2 2019 (2.12%), and 7.97% points decline when compared to Q1 2020 (1.87%).
The significant fall in Nigeria’s GDP numbers reflects the negative impacts of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices on the Nigerian economy.
Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, oil sector, recorded 6.63% (year-on-year) contraction in Q2 2020, indicating a decrease of –13.80% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016. The DG said, “Because of the twin effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil price, subsequently that it is expected that Q3 will be negative and the country might fall into recession.”
UPDATED: Helicopter crashes into building in Lagos, claims lives of two crew members
The incident occurred at about 12. 17pm, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.
Panic has enveloped Opebi area, Ikeja, Lagos as a helicopter Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation has crashed into a building in the area.
The incident occurred at about 12. 30pm, at 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.
But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said rescuers are on their way to the scene.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) has confirmed that the helicopter, which was carrying three passengers, claimed two lives while one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.
Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said, “We have deposited the two bodies in the mortuary. We are on top of challenges especially crowd control Operation is ongoing and updates will follow.”
