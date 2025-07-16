Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that it will reopen the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) starting July 28, 2025, with plans to issue up to 10,000 invitations to potential sponsors

“Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will accept up to 10,000 complete applications for sponsorship under the Parents and Grandparents Program this year. Starting on July 28, 2025, and over the course of approximately two weeks, IRCC will send invitations to apply to interested potential sponsors,” they stated

The Parents and Grandparents Program is one of Canada’s primary family reunification initiatives, allowing citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residence in the country.

It offers a permanent pathway to unite families, different from temporary visit visas.

The department disclosed this in a statement published on Wednesday on its website.

Eligibility restricted to old applicants

According to the IRCC, this year’s intake will not accept new expressions of interest. Instead, it will focus solely on individuals who submitted their sponsorship intent in 2020 and have not yet been invited in previous rounds.

“Anyone who submitted an interest to sponsor form in 2020 but has not yet received an invitation to apply is encouraged to check the email account they provided in 2020. They should make sure to check their junk and spam folders,” they stated.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the Permanent Residence Portal or the Representative Permanent Residence Portal, depending on whether applicants are using a representative.

Super Visa alternative for those not selected

Applicants who do not receive an invitation under the 2025 Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) still have another option to reunite with their loved ones Canada’s Super Visa.

This long-term, multiple-entry visa is valid for up to 10 years and allows parents or grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to stay in Canada for up to five years per visit.

“Those who are not invited this year may consider having their parents or grandparents apply for a super visa, which is a multiple-entry visa that is valid for up to 10 years. Super visa holders can stay in Canada for 5 years at a time, with the option to extend their visit by up to two years at a time without leaving the country,” they stated