Coronavirus
Updated: Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tests positive to coronavirus disease
The Lagos State government has announced that it’s commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has tested positive to the coronavirus disease.
This was disclosed in a statement by the state government on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Abayomi who is the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 contracted the disease after close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive to the coronavirus disease.
The statement from the Lagos State Government reads, ‘’Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the Covid-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.’’
READ: Lagos moves to reopen cinemas, bars, tourism centres as it issues guidelines to be met
The Lagos state health commissioner became aware of his status after conducting the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures. The statement, however, said he is doing well as he is not experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the disease.
Abayomi will be adhering to the protocol of home-based strategy in Lagos State as he will be isolating himself in his home for the next 14 days.
READ: Ride-hailing: Lagos reduces operational license fee by 20%, as operators meet with Governor
He is, however, expected to continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for Covid-19 and most especially as the Honorable Commissioner for Health
Download the Nairametrics News App
Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus. @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @LSMOH @gboyegaakosile @Mr_JAGss pic.twitter.com/o1Uk0ZMS1c
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) August 24, 2020
Business
Lagos moves to reopen cinemas, bars, tourism centres as it issues guidelines to be met
Operators of tourism enterprises must hold valid licenses from the government before holding an event.
In a move towards the reopening of cinemas and event centres, the Lagos State Government has listed some modalities, sets of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place and implemented by hospitality and tourism establishments.
These protocols and guidelines are meant to ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff in all the facilities involved.
The disclosure was made in a statement that was issued by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf over the weekend.
Akinbile-Yussuf stated, “The rules affect all accommodation establishments such as hotels, motels, apartments, suites, inns, guest houses etc. tourism enterprises like event centres and food establishments like restaurants, eateries, fast food, lounge and bars, and cinemas.’’
The Commissioner revealed that the state government arrived at the set of protocols for the operators in the hospitality and tourism sector after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the sector and in recognition of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.
Akinbile-Yussuf noted that, apart from the general safety protocols which include the compulsory use of face masks, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, maintenance of social distancing, temperature check, encouragement of cashless transactions, disinfection of premises and buildings, among others, owners of hospitality establishments are required to offer 50% of their space capacity to guests for now in order to maintain physical distancing, in addition to the separation of dining tables.
She said, “For now, there will be no buffet serving arrangement. All guests (over 18 years old) must be made to sign a COVID-19 form at the reception that has the name, address and phone number of guests for easy contact tracing purpose.”
For owners of food establishments such as restaurants, eateries, fast food, lounges and bar among others, she said restaurants and eateries are mandated to indicate two metres spacing on the floor to guide their customers on physical distancing, adding that fast food outlets and eateries are also to maintain take-away services for now.
The Commissioner disclosed that operators of tourism enterprises such as event centres and entertainment places must hold valid licenses from the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before holding an event. This is in addition to an Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission before the holding of such event.
READ: Is there trouble in paradise for the South African economy?
She also stated, “Occupancy at any event, for now, must not exceed 50% maximum capacity of the hall with a maximum duration of three hours for all social events. Event Centres sitting arrangement must also comply with the two metres physical spacing. All tables must be set at least five meters apart in order to maintain a safe distance and free movements.”
She warned that violation of these conditions by event centre owners and party planners would attract a sum of N1 million as penalty.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Going further, she disclosed that owners of cinemas are to follow all guidelines stipulated for the hospitality sector and event centres as it relates to 50% capacity, two metres spacing and the signing of COVID-19 forms by customers above 18 years. She stressed that the operation of all cinemas within the State must adhere to the time stipulated for the curfew in their operations, that is 10 p.m to 4 a.m.
The Lagos State Government has listed some modalities, set of protocols and guidelines that must now be put in place and implemented by hospitality and tourism establishments for re-opening of business activities in the State.@jidesanwoolu @LagostourismO @akinbileyusuf_#LASG pic.twitter.com/lFeF1JAh3X
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) August 23, 2020
Coronavirus
COVID-19: US FDA approves blood plasma treatment, 70,000 patients treated so far
The agency revealed that 70,000 patients have so far been treated using blood plasma.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday, revealed that it has authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as treatment for the disease.
This is coming barely a day after he accused the agency of delaying the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons. The announcement of the emergency use authorization of the treatment is coming on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be nominated to lead his party for another 4 years.
The FDA, which appears to be in a rush with the announcement, disclosed that early evidence suggests blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve the health of patients when administered in the first 3 days of their hospitalization.
READ: UK scientists discover cheap drug (just N2.5k) that can combat Covid-19
The Director of the FDA’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, on a conference call with reporters, said, ‘’It appeared that the product is safe and we’re comfortable with that and we continue to see no concerning safety signals.’’
The FDA while explaining its decision, cited early evidence suggesting blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve the health of patients when administered in the first 3 days of their hospitalization.
READ: COVID-19: Trump puts pressure on authorities to develop vaccine before election
The FDA said that it recommended it as safe in an analysis of 20,000 patients who received this treatment. The agency revealed that 70,000 patients have so far been treated using blood plasma.
The agency also noted that patients who benefitted the most from this treatment are those under 80 years old and who were not on a respirator. Such patients had a 35% better survival rate a month after receiving the treatment.
READ: Nigeria’s leading health tech innovators and their founders
Plasma is referred to as the element of blood that carries water, enzymes and blood cells throughout the body. It also carries the antibodies humans form to fight off disease and boost immunity.
Supplies of plasma has been limited because they require that a recovered Covid-19 patient donate blood and that it matches the blood type of the recipient
Coronavirus
Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000, cases now above 52,000
The figure reported by the NCDC on Sunday shows that five more people died in the last 24 hours.
Nigeria lost over 1,000 lives to the Coronavirus pandemic as at Sunday August 23, 2020. This is according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The data revealed that the nation recorded 1002 deaths, 52,227 confirmed cases, and discharged 38,945 cases across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The figure reported by the NCDC in its latest update on the disease on Sunday shows that five more people infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours.
READ: FAAC disburses N327.68 billion to States and LGAs in September, as allocation drops again
Back story: Nairametrics had reported when Nigeria’s coronavirus cases officially crossed 50,000 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Data, as at then, stated that 50,488 cases had been confirmed, 37,304 cases had been discharged and 985 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
READ: BAND, fastest growing crypto gains 5,620% in 7 months
322 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-130
Bauchi-36
FCT-25
Edo-17
Bayelsa-14
Ogun-14
Oyo-14
Anambra-13
Kaduna-12
Ondo-11
Abia-10
Osun-6
Plateau-5
Kwara-5
Kano-4
Ebonyi-3
Sokoto-2
Borno-1
52,227 confirmed
38,945 discharged
1002 deaths pic.twitter.com/HvHcYSS3PS
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 23, 2020
READ: States’ IGR hits N691 billion as Osun, others recorded biggest growth
Lagos State leads with 17, 894 cases as at August 23rd, about 34.26% of total cases in the country. Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case in late February and embarked on a lockdown of two of its major cities of Lagos and Abuja, also restricting interstate travel.
A Nairametrics report in June projected that Nigeria’s caseloads could top 200k by December going by an average of 500 new cases. Nigeria recorded a total of 15,540 cases in June alone, the highest for any month on record at the time. July topped that figure with over 28,000 cases recorded. August will likely beat July’s record, as it has recorded over 24,000 cases already.
READ: Reps to probe FG’s N3.4 billion failed solar power project
Africa’s Dashboard
Nigeria’s COVID-19 case count is less than 10% of South Africa’s 607,045 cases, the 5th largest in the world and number one in Africa.
Over 1.1 million confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 899,000 recoveries & 27,000 deaths cumulatively.
View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/l8kFZfvPyC
— WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 23, 2020
Africa currently has 1.17 million cases and could hit about 2 million cases by the end of October 2020.
Download the Nairametrics News App