Business
Lagos moves to reopen cinemas, bars, tourism centres as it issues guidelines to be met
Operators of tourism enterprises must hold valid licenses from the government before holding an event.
In a move towards the reopening of cinemas and event centres, the Lagos State Government has listed some modalities, sets of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place and implemented by hospitality and tourism establishments.
These protocols and guidelines are meant to ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff in all the facilities involved.
The disclosure was made in a statement that was issued by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf over the weekend.
Akinbile-Yussuf stated, “The rules affect all accommodation establishments such as hotels, motels, apartments, suites, inns, guest houses etc. tourism enterprises like event centres and food establishments like restaurants, eateries, fast food, lounge and bars, and cinemas.’’
The Commissioner revealed that the state government arrived at the set of protocols for the operators in the hospitality and tourism sector after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the sector and in recognition of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.
Akinbile-Yussuf noted that, apart from the general safety protocols which include the compulsory use of face masks, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, maintenance of social distancing, temperature check, encouragement of cashless transactions, disinfection of premises and buildings, among others, owners of hospitality establishments are required to offer 50% of their space capacity to guests for now in order to maintain physical distancing, in addition to the separation of dining tables.
She said, “For now, there will be no buffet serving arrangement. All guests (over 18 years old) must be made to sign a COVID-19 form at the reception that has the name, address and phone number of guests for easy contact tracing purpose.”
For owners of food establishments such as restaurants, eateries, fast food, lounges and bar among others, she said restaurants and eateries are mandated to indicate two metres spacing on the floor to guide their customers on physical distancing, adding that fast food outlets and eateries are also to maintain take-away services for now.
The Commissioner disclosed that operators of tourism enterprises such as event centres and entertainment places must hold valid licenses from the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before holding an event. This is in addition to an Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission before the holding of such event.
READ: Is there trouble in paradise for the South African economy?
She also stated, “Occupancy at any event, for now, must not exceed 50% maximum capacity of the hall with a maximum duration of three hours for all social events. Event Centres sitting arrangement must also comply with the two metres physical spacing. All tables must be set at least five meters apart in order to maintain a safe distance and free movements.”
She warned that violation of these conditions by event centre owners and party planners would attract a sum of N1 million as penalty.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Going further, she disclosed that owners of cinemas are to follow all guidelines stipulated for the hospitality sector and event centres as it relates to 50% capacity, two metres spacing and the signing of COVID-19 forms by customers above 18 years. She stressed that the operation of all cinemas within the State must adhere to the time stipulated for the curfew in their operations, that is 10 p.m to 4 a.m.
The Lagos State Government has listed some modalities, set of protocols and guidelines that must now be put in place and implemented by hospitality and tourism establishments for re-opening of business activities in the State.@jidesanwoolu @LagostourismO @akinbileyusuf_#LASG pic.twitter.com/lFeF1JAh3X
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) August 23, 2020
Business
Lagos shuts Ketu-Mile 12 section of Ikorodu road, outlines alternative routes
The Commissioner disclosed that the government has outlined alternative routes for road users during the construction period.
The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on the Ketu-Mile 12 section of the Lagos/Ikorodu road from Friday, August 21, 2020, to October 21, 2020, due to the ongoing reconstruction works on that corridor.
While making the disclosure on Monday, August 24, 2020, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the diversion became necessary in order to allow the contractor handling the project start the second segment of the reconstruction works along Mile 12 to Ketu, having completed the first segment.
READ MORE: Nigeria’s external reserves up by 7% in 21 days, currency speculators to lose over N10 billion
Oladeinde disclosed that the government has outlined alternative routes for road users during the construction period and the Traffic Management Agencies will be on ground to direct traffic in order to ensure free vehicular movement in the axis during the construction period.
In his breakdown, the commissioner said that between 4 am and 2 pm each day, motorists coming from Ikorodu inward Ketu/Lagos Island will be diverted from Mile 12 Bridge to join the carriageway and realign to normal flow at Ketu, adding that the Mile 12 service lane will be opened to movements inward Ketu.
READ MORE: Household Survey: Prices of Tomatoes, yam and others drop as palm oil inches up slightly
He said motorists can use the Mile 12 under Bridge to link Ajelogo through Alapere, while motorists inbound Ikorodu will continue their movement on the service and BRT lanes, advising those coming from Third Mainland Bridge inbound Ikorodu to connect Mile 12 through Alapere to Ajelogo.
He also said that between 2 pm and 4 pm daily, motorists from Ikorodu inward Ketu are implored to use the service lane alongside BRT lane from Kosofe to link Ketu and realign to normal flow at Ketu or use Mile 12 Under Bridge to link Ajelogo through Alapere to access their destinations.
READ: Lagos night life roars back to life with restaurants, bars re-opening for business
The commissioner advised articulated vehicles approaching Mile 12 Market to use Oremerin and Ibukun streets only to drive through their journey, while also adding that motorists that are driving to Ikorodu from Ketu will be allowed to use the service lane and main carriageway to link Mile 12.
Oladeinde solicited for the cooperation of all road users, especially motorists who are using that corridor as the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road in line with the traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.
Download the Nairametrics News App
In line with the on-going reconstruction works on Ketu – Mile-12 Section of the Lagos/Ikorodu Road, Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on the corridor from Friday, 21st August to Wednesday, 21st October 2020.@jidesanwoolu @dr_oladeinde #LASG pic.twitter.com/yOfPa6Y054
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) August 24, 2020
Business
AfDB’s debarring of 4 Nigerian companies: Consequences and effects
The effects of this sanction are far-reaching, either long term or short term.
Background
The African Development Bank Group announced its decision to debar four Nigerian companies duly registered for 24months as a result of fraudulent practices. This shocking revelation was made by AfDB’s Communications and External Relations Department on Thursday in Abuja. It revealed that the companies were Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited, and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
This decision was implemented following an investigation that was conducted by AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-corruption to the effect that the affected companies were found to have been engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices. It was discovered that these fraudulent practices occurred when there was a tender for supply of water meter, automatic meters as well as house connection materials which were to be used under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria which apparently were co-financed by the African Development Fund which is an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
READ: AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
Current situation
Right now, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited have been sanctioned by AfDB to the effect that they will not be qualified for any bank-financed projects during the duration of the debarment. This debarment is to last for twenty-four (24)months during which other development banks that are under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions can also cross debarr; banks which include the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank as well as the World Bank Group.
READ: World Bank’s statement on Africa’s debt status is inaccurate, misleading, AfDB replies
Grounds for legality
On this, the African Development Bank Group explicitly frowns on corruption, fraud and other sanctionable conduct or practices and views them as deterrents in achieving its mandate. AfDB’s focus on putting a stop to these questionable practices has resulted in adopting proactive approaches which include setting up the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department( IACD) whose responsibilities involve risk assessments, sensitization programmes tasked with trying to prevent fraudulent activities that may arise in operations and procurement incidents within the African Development Bank Group.
The IACD has an overriding mandate to independently embark on investigations of allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices that have occurred during the Bank Group’s Financed Operations. Surveillance measures are also encouraged during the investigations.
READ: S&P Global affirms AfDB’s AAA rating, projects stable outlook
Consequences
The effects of this sanction are far-reaching, either long term or short term, the end result is the same. The African Development Bank Group and IACD have not stated in very clear terms what constitutes the fraud. And this was not explicitly stated during the announcement of the debarment. However, this does not mitigate the sanction one bit, as the effects extend beyond the duration of 24 months.
The four affected Nigerian companies affected will undergo difficulties in operations and getting awarded contracts. This is so as the credibility of the companies have been called into question. Furthermore, the companies have no way of defending themselves or their actions before a court of law or legally constituted hearing. A public apology by the companies in question will do more harm to the integrity of the companies and is not an option to consider, in which case, the companies have been blacklisted and there is an unspoken word out not to conduct business with the companies. This, the companies will continue to suffer for many months to come even after the sanction is over and extend to years. Whether other development banks act on this remains to be seen but this incident will constitute a major roadblock in the affected companies getting the chance of working in financed operations, irrespective of the bank in question.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Conclusion
This is why companies are advised to carefully acquaint themselves with the Bank Group’s guidelines and adhere strictly to avoid getting involved in fraudulent and corrupt practices and facing sanctions that damage the company’s integrity.
Business
FG to establish petroleum depot, oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom
The Minister announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by the NNPC.
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia, at a gala night organized by the Akwa Ibom Government in honour of a delegation of Stakeholders in the oil and gas industry retreat in Uyo on Saturday.
He also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by the NNPC.
While he said the Federal Government will partner with the state government to build a base which will be the first in Akwa Ibom, he also urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.
READ: Banks’ loans to private sector increase by N3.50 trillion in one year – CBN
Sylva said, ‘’I have the full support of NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested to partner you to build a base here. It will be the first here. It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistics facility in the state.’’
He also noted that the visit was a response to Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.
Going further, the Minister said, ‘’Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration. As we go back, work will start in earnest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area.
READ: Why the $1.5 billion World Bank loan to Nigeria is being delayed
“We went all the way to Ibaka, a very interesting and painstaking journey. Some people in my team were excited because it was a rare experience using the boats.”
On his part, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, while expressing his appreciation for the planned NNPC oil and gas logistics centre in the state, he also proposed that the groundbreaking be done in September to mark the state’s 33 years’ anniversary.
He disclosed that President Buhari approved a 50,000 hectares oil and gas free trade zone in Akwa Ibom.
READ: COVID-19: Take-off of Africa Free Trade Zone “AFCFTA” Postponed
Emmanuel urged the minister to partner the state for the 540 megawatts Qua Iboe Power Plant project.
He further used the occasion to push for the relocation of multinational oil giants, ExxonMobil to Akwa Ibom state, while assuring that the state is safe and peaceful for them.
The Governor said, “I want the Honourable Minister to make just a statement and ExxonMobil will be here. They are not safer where they are than in Akwa Ibom. Akwa Ibom is peaceful.’’
“We are ready to support the relocation. ExxonMobil is a very difficult corporate citizen but the Minister can give them a directive to come here. They process over 15 billion barrel from our shores and that alone should propel them. They don’t have such excellent production anywhere else in the world.”
Download the Nairametrics News App
He also expressed his readiness to provide support ranging from land and electricity for an NNPC depot in the state.