Nollywood’s latest release, Farmer’s Bride, has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing N100 million in ticket sales after just over two weeks at the box office.

According to figures from the Nigerian box office, the film has grossed N103 million as of yesterday, making it the 38th Nollywood movie to hit the N100 million mark and the ninth Nollywood release in 2024 to achieve this distinction.

The film first made headlines when it grossed N89 million within 12 days of its release on September 27, 2024.

It also held the title of the highest-grossing Nollywood film with N38 million in its opening weekend for an 18-rated film this year, ranking as the fourth-highest-grossing Nollywood movie overall for an opening weekend in 2024. Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme, Farmer’s Bride continues to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and powerful performances.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the story of Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer who seeks companionship through marriage to a young bride, Funmi.

However, their relationship is strained, leading Funmi into a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew.

The consequences of this betrayal set the stage for a haunting tale of love, deception, and the supernatural.

The film’s rich storyline and period setting offer a poignant exploration of personal and cultural conflicts in Nigerian society.

What to know

The cast features several notable Nollywood stars, including Tobi Bakre (Gangs of Lagos), Gbubemi Ejeye (Far From Home), Femi Branch (House of Gaa), Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Mummy), Efe Irele (L.I.F.E), and Wumi Toriola (Aburo).

Their performances, marked by depth and authenticity, have been instrumental in bringing the characters to life, contributing to the film’s success.

Kene Okwuosa, Co-founder and Group CEO of Filmhouse Group, the parent company of FilmOne Studios, which produced the movie, expressed pride in the film’s achievements.

“At FilmOne Studios, we are dedicated to telling authentic African stories that resonate with audiences both locally and globally,” Okwuosa said.

He added that Farmer’s Bride underscores FilmOne Studios’ commitment to high-quality storytelling, following the success of its previous film, Adire.

Farmer’s Bride not only strengthens the position of FilmOne Studios as a leader in the African film industry but also highlights the growing global appeal of Nollywood’s creative output.

With a captivating narrative, stellar performances, and the universal themes of love and betrayal, the film promises to continue its successful run at the box office while contributing to the increasing international recognition of Nigerian cinema.