Nollywood continues its remarkable box-office momentum with the successful debuts of Queen Lateefah and Farmer’s Bride, which collectively grossed N95.3 million during their opening weekend.

The two films, released simultaneously on September 27, 2024, dominated the Nigerian box office and set notable milestones.

Wumi Toriola, a renowned Nollywood actress, made her cinematic production debut with Queen Lateefah, which led the charge with N58 million in earnings.

The film, distributed independently, achieved the highest weekend box-office gross for a Nollywood title not tied to a holiday period, marking a significant achievement for both Toriola and the film’s backers.

The story of Queen Lateefah centres on Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman with aspirations of grandeur and high-society status. Her image of success is shattered when she encounters Jide Rhodes, a 35-year-old businessman, who slowly unravels her facade. Lateefah, it turns out, is not the sophisticated globetrotter she claims to be.

Raised in poverty by an illiterate mother, her current life in a run-down building with quirky neighbours is a far cry from the lifestyle she presents to the world. Her flair for deception, coupled with her glamorous appearance, drives much of the film’s intrigue.

Co-produced by Wumi Toriola Productions and Captain of the Sea Productions, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, and two-time African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award winner Broda Shaggi.

Meanwhile, Farmer’s Bride, which earned N37.3 million in its opening weekend, also enjoyed considerable success. Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film was celebrated for its strong box-office performance, with the distributor sharing an official statement lauding the record-breaking figures.

What to know

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the haunting story of Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer who seeks companionship in marriage to a much younger bride, Funmi. Their union, however, quickly descends into turmoil, as Funmi embarks on an illicit affair with Odun’s nephew. The plot’s exploration of love, betrayal, and supernatural consequences captivated audiences.

With a cast featuring some of Nollywood’s brightest stars, including Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, and Mercy Aigbe, Farmer’s Bride continues to draw significant attention. Both films, now playing nationwide, contribute to Nollywood’s ongoing box-office success.

This strong box-office performance reflects a broader trend for the Nigerian film industry, which has now surpassed N5 billion in total revenue for the year. With the box office targeting a record-setting N10 billion in 2024, the success of Queen Lateefah and Farmer’s Bride provides further evidence of Nollywood’s rising stature and commercial viability, both locally and internationally.

Projections for Box Office

Looking ahead, the industry’s end-of-year performance is also on track to meet its projections. Box office heavyweight Funke Akindele is set to release her much-anticipated film Everybody Loves Jenifa on December 13, 2024, a continuation of her popular Jenifa series that has enjoyed massive commercial success. Adding to the holiday season’s momentum, Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee is also slated for release, promising to attract audiences with its blend of comedy and star power. Together, these films are expected to cap off an already extraordinary year for Nollywood, solidifying its position as one of the most dynamic film industries globally.