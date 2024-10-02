Unity Bank Plc has hosted a capacity-building workshop to support the Association of Nigerian Women in Business Network (ANWBN) in a move aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs with the necessary skills required to thrive in today’s digital economy.

The initiative for the workshop stems from the growing advancement in technology and its impact on business hence the theme: “Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: AI and Digital Marketing Strategies,” which sought to equip women with practical knowledge on how to harness the power and take advantage of emerging technology.

As a platform that drew the participation of businesses from diverse sectors, attendees were provided with tools for leveraging digital platforms for expanding market reach, building efficiency in business operations, engaging customers, and increasing brand visibility.

Renowned industry experts and speakers such as Dr. Opeyemi Ojesina, the Chief Executive Officer of Jesshill Consulting, Nkechinyere Ojiego, General Manager, of Simba Group, and Mrs. Adenike Abimbola, Divisional Head, of Retail and SME Banking, Unity Bank Plc, led impactful sessions at the workshop designed to help participants grow their businesses by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and customer-centric marketing strategies

Addressing the media after the event, Mrs. Adenike Abimbola said the capacity-building initiative was inspired by the need to empower women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the growing opportunities presented by the evolving digital marketing landscape.

She said, “The growing digital landscape presents a unique opportunity for women to scale their businesses. There are over 70% of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria who desire this kind of capacity-building programme to improve their businesses, helping them learn how to transition from traditional business methods to one powered by technology, as this will become a differentiator”

While commending the partnership with ANWBN and emphasizing the importance of digital technologies, Mrs. Ambimbola pledged Unity Bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs, adding that the Bank will often pay priority attention to female-led ventures to improve relationships and collaboration with women businesses in Nigeria.

She added: “We are proud of our partnership with ANWBN and the success of this workshop. Empowering women entrepreneurs is key to driving economic growth and ensuring sustainable development. We look forward to more initiatives that support and uplift women in business.”

One of the participants, Mrs. Yetunde Adeniran, a fashion designer, shared her learning experience explaining that with the insights gained here, she has now found more ways of integrating digital technology into many facets of her business. She also highlighted the advantages of Unity Bank’s Yanga Account, which she noted as a crucial tool for small business owners, providing financial support tailored to their specific needs.

In 2022, Unity Bank launched Yanga Account to facilitate financial inclusion for Women. The success of the workshop underscores Unity Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs in Nigeria as the Bank seeks to empower women in business by providing access to valuable resources, financial tools, and educational opportunities that will help them thrive in an increasingly competitive market.