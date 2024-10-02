The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said it would no longer allow data modification activity at any of its National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment centres across the country.

The Commission announced this in a notice on Wednesday, adding that all NIN holders who want to modify their data should use the NIMC self-service modification portal.

While the self-service portal had been launched long before now, people were still able to visit enrollment centers to modify their data, daring the long queues and long waiting times to get it done.

What NIMC is saying

Announcing the new policy via a post on its X handle, the Commission said the new policy is part of its efforts to enhance the National Identity Management System.

“Modification activities will no longer be conducted in our enrollment centers. Instead, we have launched a convenient self-service modification portal, empowering you to update your information securely and efficiently online,” it said.

NIMC highlighted the benefits of the Self-service modification to include convenience and the ability to update information anywhere, anytime.

“No more long queues and waiting periods. It enhances the security of data because it is a secure online platform. And for it decreases, efficiency, faster, and approval,” the Commission stated.

However, some users have not been having a smooth experience on the NIMC self-service portal. According to them, one major problem using the app is getting OTP to proceed.

Some also complained that after making a payment on the platform for modification, they received messages that their applications had been ‘rejected’ and no other option for them to proceed.

Updating a date of birth on the platform costs N16,340 while changing a phone number or name costs around N1,522 each. The same fee applies to address changes.

How to use the NIMC self-service portal for modification

To use the NIMC modification portal, go to the NIMC self-service modification website at https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng

Start by verifying your NIN and logging into the portal.

Navigate to the dashboard and From this menu, select the “NIN Modification” option, which will allow you to make changes to your personal information.

Make the necessary payment through Paystack.

If you are modifying your date of birth, you will be required to enter your NPC certificate number and validate it.

The date of birth will auto-fill and cannot be edited. If you do not have your birth certificate, you can perform an online birth attestation at http://www.nationalpopulation.org.ng .

Upload your NPC certificate along with any required supporting documents.

Review your modification request and submit it after checking the attestation box.

A modification transaction slip will be generated instantly.

Upon approval, you will receive a notification, and your updated NIN slip will be sent to your email. You can also print the slip directly from your dashboard.