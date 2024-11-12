Queen Lateefah, the Nigerian cinematic sensation, has grossed over N333.7 million at the box office, selling more than 80,500 tickets since its release on September 27.

The film is now the seventh highest-grossing Nollywood movie to date and holds the distinction of being the top-earning release outside of the lucrative December period, unadjusted for inflation.

This box office success, as reported by Nigerian Box Office, underscores the increasing appetite for Nollywood’s homegrown stories.

Joining the ranks of blockbusters such as Ajosepo, which earned N257.2 million, and Ajakaju, with N252.8 million, Queen Lateefah has quickly established itself as a high performer within Nollywood’s non December releases.

What you should know

Queen Lateefah’s journey to its current box office standing has been marked by significant milestones. Within three weeks of its premiere, the film crossed the N200 million mark, an achievement few Nigerian films reach. By mid-October, box office receipts totaled N216 million, solidifying its place among the highest-grossing films in the country’s history.

Cinemax Distribution, the company behind the film, continued to drive Queen Lateefah’s reach to new audiences across Nigeria.

By October’s third weekend, the film reached N256 million, and during the weekend of October 18-20, it pulled in an additional N23.3 million.

This placed it just behind Omoni Oboli’s The Uprising in the weekend rankings.

Some context

The film’s success can be attributed to its broad appeal and the meticulous distribution strategy executed by Cinemax Distribution. Ope Ajayi, Cinemax’s founder and a leading voice in Nollywood’s distribution and production sector, highlighted the importance of connecting audiences with stories that resonate culturally and emotionally.

“Our goal at Cinemax is to empower Nigerian storytellers by ensuring their work reaches the right audience,” Ajayi stated. “Queen Lateefah’s success is proof that there is a growing appetite for local stories that reflect the diverse realities and aspirations of Nigerian viewers. The box office numbers reflect a collective embrace of our culture and stories, and this is just the beginning for Nollywood.”

The sustained success of Queen Lateefah signals a new chapter for Nollywood, which increasingly demonstrates its ability to stand toe-to-toe with international releases. Despite facing competition from foreign films, Queen Lateefah’s consistent ticket sales throughout October illustrate Nollywood’s growing influence and the broadening market for Nigerian cinema.

As Nollywood’s storytelling prowess and production capabilities continue to evolve, Queen Lateefah’s success reflects an expanding appetite for films that celebrate Nigerian identity, resonate deeply with local audiences, and draw viewers back to theaters.