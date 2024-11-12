Zhejiang University (ZJU) has opened applications for its 2025 International Undergraduate Talents Program, designed to attract top-performing international students.

This program, led by ZJU’s International Education College, aims to increase the university’s global student diversity and enhance its academic reputation.

According to the institution, in order to attract more outstanding international students to pursue undergraduate degrees, improve the quality of students, optimize the student source structure, and assist the school’s “Double First-Class” construction, Zhejiang University will continue to implement the International Undergraduate Talent Program in 2025 .

How high schools can participate

To recommend students, high schools must first apply for recommendation credentials by November 25th, 2024. Reports inform that schools seeking to participate need to demonstrate a strong focus on student development, a history of high educational standards, and an ability to produce strong international candidates.

They must also have the necessary resources and facilities to support students. Once approved, schools can submit student recommendations. Existing schools with valid credentials do not need to reapply.

Criteria for recommended students

Students recommended for the program must meet several key criteria. They must be:

Non-Chinese nationals and show a strong academic background along with an interest in Chinese culture.

For students studying at Chinese high schools, they must generally be ranked within the top 10% of their grade.

For students from overseas schools, academic performance should be within the top 5%.

Additionally, students must meet ZJU’s general international undergraduate admission criteria and provide a recommendation from their school principal.

Student selection process and timeline

Once schools have been approved and recommended students are identified, ZJU will review the applications.

DAAD reports that the final student lists are due by December 15, 2024. In some cases, the university may conduct interviews or exams as part of the selection process. Final decisions will be made, and the successful candidates will be announced by January 15, 2025.

Scholarship opportunities for admitted students

Further reports inform that students who are admitted to Chinese-taught programs at ZJU will be given priority consideration for the Zhejiang Provincial Government Scholarship for 2025. This scholarship can provide financial support to help students cover their tuition and living costs during their studies in China.

Schools interested in participating should submit their application for recommendation credentials by the November 25, 2024 deadline. For more details, schools and students can visit the official ZJU website

The Talent Program is mainly open to high schools at home and abroad. High schools that meet the qualification requirements should submit materials to the School of International Education of Zhejiang University within the specified time to apply for the recommendation qualification of the Talent Program.