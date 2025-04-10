Ultraviolet Microfinance Bank Ltd, A leading MFB in the Abuja has launched the BIZ-BOOST Loan product aimed at Empowering Nano, Small and Medium Enterprises to boost their businesses and fuel growth.

This is in line with the bank’s vision to empower businesses with easy and accessible financing. The loan product is designed specifically for entrepreneurs, artisans and traders who need funds to expand their businesses without complex requirements.

The bank also paid an official visit to female traders to restate the bank’s commitment to growing small businesses.

Through BIZ-BOOST Loan, businesses can access working capital to stock up, expand, or manage operations efficiently. The bank’s structured repayment system ensures minimal financial stress while offering a secure and sustainable way to scale up.

With an easy application process, customers can access from N100,000 to N2,000,000 to support their businesses.

All you need to do is:

Submit an application with basic documentation

Fund your UVMFB account with 20% equity contribution

Loan is processed and approved quickly

Funds are disbursed directly to your UV account

Repay conveniently and grow your business.

Join Hundreds of Growing Businesses!

Ultraviolet MFB is committed to the growth of Nano, Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria.