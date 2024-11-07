After over a month in cinemas, Farmer’s Bride has grossed an impressive N154 million, solidifying its place among the top-grossing Nollywood releases of 2024.

The film’s robust performance continues to fuel Nigeria’s year-to-date box office earnings, now approaching an unprecedented N8 billion.

This milestone highlights a record-breaking year for Nollywood and underscores the sector’s increasing influence in the global cinema landscape.

Released on September 27, Farmer’s Bride wasted no time in making an impact, generating N37.1 million in its debut weekend.

This opening set a new benchmark as the highest weekend debut for an 18-rated Nollywood film in 2024, also ranking as the fourth-highest opening of the year for a Nigerian production. The film quickly became a talking point, drawing audiences in for its rich storytelling and period setting.

By October 9—just 12 days after its release—the film had already crossed the N89 million mark. As anticipation built and positive word of mouth spread, Farmer’s Bride maintained a steady draw at the box office, reaching N103 million by October 20.

This milestone placed it among the exclusive club of Nollywood films to break the N100 million threshold, an achievement that solidified its standing in the year’s top cinematic releases. By the end of October, its earnings climbed to over N130 million, and as of early November, it now stands at a remarkable N154 million.

What to know

Set in the vibrant yet challenging 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride follows the story of Odun, a wealthy but solitary farmer who marries a young bride, Funmi, in hopes of companionship. However, their relationship quickly faces strain as Funmi becomes entangled in a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew, leading to complex consequences filled with love, betrayal, and supernatural elements.

The film’s compelling narrative has drawn audiences nationwide, resonating with its rich exploration of emotional and cultural themes.

The film features a talented cast, including Tobi Bakre (Gangs of Lagos), Gbubemi Ejeye (Far From Home), Femi Branch (House of Gaa), Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Mummy), Efe Irele (L.I.F.E), and Wumi Toriola (Aburo), each of whom has contributed to bringing this multifaceted story to life.

The stellar performances have played a key role in the film’s success, allowing viewers to connect deeply with the characters and their struggles.

FilmOne Entertainment, the movie’s distributor, celebrated the film’s achievements, noting its success as a testament to the demand for authentic Nigerian stories. As Farmer’s Bride continues to perform strongly in cinemas, it reflects the growing influence and profitability of Nollywood, marking a significant moment for the industry as it garners greater attention and recognition on both a local and international scale.