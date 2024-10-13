Indonesia just recently updated its visa rules; featuring tougher penalties for violations, more patrols, and improved enforcement measures to protect tourism and reduce illegal migration and activities.

According to TrabelBiz, the aim of these regulations is to ensure that visitors adhere to visa laws and strengthen national security.

These changes are part of the government’s focus on border security and combating illegal activities.

Stricter Measures:

The new rules are intended to demonstrate the government’s commitment to a secure immigration system and highlight the importance of following visa laws for maintaining order:

The Indonesian government has increased penalties for visa violations, with offences that used to carry a one-year sentence now leading to up to 20 years in prison.

The Department of Immigration has also launched Operation Jagratara to combat illegal activities across the country. A move intended to strictly enforce visa rules and target violators; further strengthening border security and deterring potential offenders.

Reports inform that in 2024, Indonesia has deported over 400 individuals for immigration law violations, serving as a warning to those considering breaking the law.

Officials emphasize the need to protect both tourists and locals from problems related to illegal immigration.

Details further inform that visitors who comply with visa regulations, such as the 30-day visa on arrival or 60-day extensions, will not face negative effects from these new rules, which primarily target those who overstay or misuse their visas.

To ensure compliance, 125 new immigration officers will be assigned to Bali, a major tourist hotspot, to prevent illegal activities and protect the island’s reputation.

Immigration officers are now using 20 Jeeps and 20 motorcycles to patrol Bali more effectively, allowing for better enforcement of visa regulations and quicker responses to violations.

Officers have also been authorized to carry firearms during enforcement operations to enhance their safety when dealing with dangerous situations, particularly involving transnational crime.

According to TravelBiz, the Directorate General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, noted that these stricter measures, including firearm authorization, are crucial for protecting both tourists and residents from serious threats.

The updated visa regulations also seek to tackle transnational crime along with immigration violations, as the government also seeks to lessen organized crime’s impact and create a safer environment for travellers.

Reports provide that these new regulations are designed to improve security for Indonesian citizens and foreign tourists, as a safer environment is key to sustaining strong tourism and a positive international reputation.

With the introduction of more checkpoints, the government aims to closely monitor the flow of people entering and leaving the country, allowing for better identification and management of immigration and security risks.