The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has executed the deportation of Mr. Eben K. Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean bishop, following his breach of the conditions stipulated in his tourist visa.

This course of action was communicated in an official statement issued by KT Udo, the Service Public Relations Officer, from the NIS Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement elaborated that the bishop was apprehended on August 24th, 2024, in Yola, Adamawa State, after it was discovered that he was engaged in a Methodist Church leadership election. This involvement constituted a clear violation of the terms and conditions of the Tourist Visa (F5A) under which he had entered Nigeria on August 21st.

“On 24th August, 2024, Mr Eben K. Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean Bishop, was apprehended in Yola Adamawa State over violation of immigration protocols.

“The Bishop arrived in the country on 21st August, 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) meant solely for tourism purposes. However, he was discovered to be participating in Methodist Church leadership election process which is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024,” the statement read in part.

More insight

The statement provided further details on the development, noting that the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, with approval from the relevant Ministerial authorities, ordered the bishop’s immediate repatriation.

This decisive action reflects the NIS’s unwavering commitment to enforcing immigration laws and safeguarding national security by ensuring that foreign nationals strictly adhere to the specific terms and conditions of their visas.

“In light of the above, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, with Ministerial approval, has ordered his immediate repatriation from the country,” the statement stated.

The statement also emphasized that while the Nigeria Immigration Service supports the lawful entry of foreign investors and individuals engaged in legitimate business and social activities, it remains vigilant in maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s immigration system.

The Service reiterated that any violation of immigration laws will be met with strict enforcement, as clearly demonstrated in this case.

What you should know about the Tourism Visa-F5A

The Tourism Visa (F5A) is a single-entry visa issued by Nigeria for individuals visiting the country strictly for tourism purposes. It is available to citizens of all countries, except for those from ECOWAS member states and nations with which Nigeria has visa waiver agreements.

This visa is valid for up to 90 days from the date of issuance and permits the holder to engage only in tourism-related activities, such as sightseeing and visiting family or friends.

The F5A visa prohibits any form of employment, business activities, or participation in non-tourism-related events.

Applicants can obtain the visa through a Nigerian embassy or consulate, or via the e-Visa system. The visa is designed to ensure that visitors adhere to specific guidelines while contributing to Nigeria’s tourism sector.