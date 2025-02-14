The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned the public against fraudulent recruitment advertisements, stating that no recruitment exercise is currently ongoing.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released on Friday and signed by ACI AS Akinlabi, the Service Public Relations Officer at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement, the attention of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, KN Nandap, ppc, mmis, fsmn, has been drawn to the alarming increase in fake recruitment activities being perpetrated by fraudsters.

The agency clarified that there is no ongoing recruitment exercise and reiterated that all hiring processes are conducted in a transparent, merit-based manner, with vacancies only advertised through official government platforms, the NIS website, and recognized national newspapers.

The statement further noted that the NIS assured the public of its collaboration with relevant authorities to apprehend those behind these fraudulent schemes and bring them to justice.

It added that the Comptroller General urged the general public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging in fraudulent recruitment schemes.

The agency also advised individuals who receive unsolicited recruitment messages or encounter persons claiming to represent the NIS to report such incidents through its official channels.

Website: www.immigration.gov.ng

X (formerly Twitter): @nigimmigration

Facebook: @nigimmigration

Contact Centre Numbers: 09121900655, 09121556359, 09121477092

The Nigeria Immigration Service reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity in its operations and urged Nigerians to verify any recruitment-related information from its official sources.

What you should know

A rise in fraudulent job advertisements has led several federal agencies to warn the public against fake recruitment schemes.

In January 2025, the National Population Commission (NPC) cautioned against a fake website claiming to recruit ad-hoc staff for the 2025 Population and Housing Census. Similar warnings have been issued in the past by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), urging job seekers to verify vacancies through official channels.

These warnings follow recent legitimate recruitment exercises by federal agencies. In January 2025, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) opened applications for various positions, with submissions accepted until March 19, 2025.

In December 2024, the NCS launched recruitment for 3,927 new officers, closing applications on January 2, 2025. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) also began hiring in December 2024 for specialized roles in tax investigation, ICT, legal, and risk management, with applications closing on January 11, 2025.

With scammers taking advantage of federal job openings, agencies continue to urge the public to rely only on official government platforms to avoid falling victim to fraud.