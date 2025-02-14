The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has stated that Nigeria anticipated a decline in global financial aid and is actively working towards bolstering its health system by leveraging domestic resources.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and External Relations, Tashikalmah Hallah, Pate emphasized that the decline was expected even before the United States government publicly announced funding cuts for agencies supporting developing countries.

Despite the challenges, Pate expressed deep gratitude to the U.S. government for its longstanding and generous support, acknowledging its positive impact on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He noted that for the past two decades, many countries have benefited from lifesaving interventions, particularly in HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, due to the generosity of the U.S. government and its people.

“For Nigeria, we sincerely appreciate all the support received. However, it is unwise for any country to rely entirely on another for the health and lives of its population,” he stated.

Commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s health sector

Pate reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to prioritizing health, highlighting the country’s significant advancements in the healthcare sector.

He emphasized the government’s determination to improve citizens’ well-being, acknowledging that the cuts in aid were understandable given the U.S. government’s current priorities.

“Here in Nigeria, we are focused on rebuilding our health system, strengthening domestic resources, and providing services for our citizens.

“We aim to cooperate with other countries in Africa and globally to enhance biosecurity and health security while fostering private-sector investments,” the statement quoted Pate.

Expanding investment and regional collaboration

Additionally, the minister announced that Nigeria had approved the ratification of the African Medicines Agency Treaty, a move that would integrate the country into a larger African market for locally produced medicines.

He also highlighted investment opportunities in Nigeria’s health sector, inviting American partners to participate.

“We have innovations, tools, systems, and technologies that we can trade.

“We are open and confident that, as the direction of the U.S. government evolves, Nigeria will continue to welcome genuine partnerships with the U.S. and other countries.

“These partnerships should focus on advancing humanity while respecting each nation’s interests,” Pate added.

U.S. Foreign Aid Review: On January 24, the U.S. administration announced a pause on billions of dollars in foreign aid, impacting nearly all U.S. foreign aid programs, pending a 90-day review.