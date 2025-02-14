A new report has identified Elon Musk’s X as the primary platform for online harm in Nigeria, with 34% of users reporting negative experiences such as cyberbullying, misinformation, and harassment.

The findings were disclosed by Ms. Shirley Ewang, Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja.

The report, titled The State of Online Harms in Nigeria, was conducted by Gatefield with support from Luminate.

It highlights the growing risks associated with social media use in the country, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Online abuse

According to the study, which surveyed over 500 Nigerians, women and young people aged 25–34 are disproportionately affected by online abuse, with 58% reporting some form of harm.

Despite widespread reports of harmful content, 31% of respondents said such content is rarely removed, raising concerns about the effectiveness of content moderation by major tech companies.

Ewang emphasized the urgent need for stronger interventions to address these issues.

“These findings are not just statistics; they represent real people facing online abuse, misinformation, and harassment every day. Tech platforms must do more to protect users, and policymakers need to step in where platforms fail,” she stated.

Other key findings from the report

The report revealed that while 60% of Nigerians have reported online harm, most believe no action was taken.

X was ranked as the worst offender, with 34% of users citing negative experiences. It was followed by Facebook (29%) and WhatsApp (12%).

In contrast, Instagram was identified as the most responsive platform, with 26% of respondents saying it effectively addresses complaints.

Ewang also highlighted the lack of transparency in content moderation and accountability among tech giants, noting that many Nigerians believe these platforms prioritize profits over user safety.

Misinformation: A major digital threat

Misinformation emerged as the most significant digital threat in Nigeria, with 99% of respondents identifying fake news as a major concern.

Additionally, 91% of Nigerians believe that big tech companies wield too much power over democracy, raising fears about the influence of digital platforms on public opinion and governance.

Experts at the event warned that unchecked misinformation could have devastating consequences for national security, elections, and public health.

Digital rights advocates called for stronger policies to regulate content moderation and hold tech companies accountable for user safety.

What you should know

The findings of the report align with a recent report by the European Union (EU) Commission, which declared X as the social media platform with the largest ratio of misinformation and disinformation posts.

The Commission’s Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, on the EU Code of Practice on Disinformation said X performed woefully during a pilot test of a new methodology developed by the Code signatories.

While other platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Microsoft, and Meta’s family apps were said to have taken some measures to address disinformation, X is said to be harboring more disinformation actors.

But for the X owner, Elon Musk, his agenda is to use the platform to promote ‘free speech’ for people all over the world.