The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2024

NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, revealed that 62,929 candidates (75.62%) obtained credit and above in English Language, while 77,988 candidates (93.93%) obtained credit and above in Mathematics.

A total of 29 subjects were examined, with 83,220 candidates sitting for English Language and 83,024 candidates sitting for Mathematics.

Furthermore, 70,711 candidates (83.39%) obtained five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics with 6,160 candidates booked for various forms of malpractice.

How to check the results through the online portal

To access your NECO 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External results online, please follow these detailed steps

Visit the official NECO results portal: https://results.neco.gov.ng. Purchase a result checking token

If you don’t have an account, click on ‘Register’ and provide the required details to create one.

If you already have an account, log in with your email and password.

To buy token

After logging in, select ‘Purchase Token’.

Follow the prompts to complete the payment using a valid debit card.

Once the transaction is successful, the token will be available under the ‘My Tokens’ section of your account.

Access the result-checking portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng. Enter your examination details

Examination year: Select ‘2024’.

Examination type: Choose ‘SSCE External (NOV/DEC)’.

Enter the token number you purchased.

Input your unique NECO examination registration number.

Click on the ‘Check Result’ button and your results will be displayed on the screen.

How to check your result via text message (SMS)

On your phone, type NECOExamNoPIN*ExamYear (without spaces).

For example, if your exam number is 12345678AB, your PIN is 6864123459678, and you’re checking the 2024 result, your message should look like this:

NECO12345678AB6864123459678*2024

Send the message to the official NECO result-checking SMS number.

You will receive a text message containing your result.

