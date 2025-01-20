The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that it is currently conducting a system upgrade and maintenance on its passport portal for applicants within Nigeria.

The update, which affects the portal for domestic applications, aims to improve the service for future use.

The announcement was shared on the official X page of the Nigeria Immigration Service, where the agency informed the public about the ongoing maintenance and provided additional details about the process. According to the NIS, the upgrade is expected to be completed within 72 hours.

Impact on domestic passport applications

The system upgrade will affect passport applications within Nigeria, as the portal is temporarily unavailable for applicants in the country. The Nigeria Immigration Service emphasized that the upgrade will not interfere with other services, including passport applications for Nigerians living abroad. Those applying for passports outside Nigeria will not be impacted by the upgrade.

Commitment to a swift resolution

A statement from the Nigeria Immigration Service assured the public that a dedicated team is working diligently to complete the upgrade and restore full access to the portal as soon as possible. “We are working tirelessly to complete the upgrade and restore full service within the next 72 hours,” the statement noted.

The NIS extended its apologies to the public for any inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption. The agency expressed gratitude for the public’s patience and understanding during the maintenance period. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this period,” the NIS stated.

Ongoing commitment to service

The Immigration Service reiterated its commitment to providing efficient and reliable services to all Nigerians. “The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to serving you efficiently and excellently,” the agency added, assuring the public that the portal will be fully operational once the upgrade is completed.