The Federal Government has revealed that the contactless passport renewal solution, which went live in Canada on November 1, 2024, was developed by two Nigerian software companies.

The disclosure was made by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, during the Politics Today programme on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the Federal Government deliberately chose to trust indigenous technology for the project.

“The solution is completely indigenous. We did not go to look for foreign technology. We got Nigerian technology – the two companies/vendors that came together to develop the solution are Nigerian software companies,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence in the solution, citing his over two decades of experience as an IT cybersecurity expert and his extensive history as a project manager on numerous occasions.

He did not, however, mention the names of the companies, and at this time, they are not yet publicly known.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the contactless passport renewal solution is designed to alleviate the challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora, such as long travel distances, accommodation costs, and taking time off work to renew passports.

He shared specific examples of Nigerians in Canada and London who had to cancel lectures or miss work to complete their passport renewal process.

While acknowledging that the new solution has encountered some initial hitches, Tunji-Ojo reassured Nigerians that these issues would be addressed.

More insights

Tunji-Ojo also clarified that delays in passport issuance, such as those reported by some Nigerians in Canada who experienced waiting times of up to 42 days after using the contactless passport renewal process, are not linked to the system itself.

Instead, he attributed the delays to the limited processing capacity of Nigerian embassies. For instance, he said that the UK embassy, which has received over 48,000 passport renewal applications (note: the contactless renewal system is not yet available in the UK and is currently exclusive to Canada), can only process 300 applications per day, leading to significant backlogs.

The Interior Minister explained that the contactless system leverages biometric databases, facial recognition, and live authentication checks, enabling applicants to renew their passports via a mobile app without visiting the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) office.

However, the system applies only to Nigerians aged 18 and above with existing biometric records, as first-time applicants must still visit the NIS office for interviews and biometric capture.

The Federal Government plans to expand the contactless passport renewal solution to other countries in the coming weeks.

Additionally, a centralized personalization center is being established in Abuja, equipped with advanced machines capable of printing up to 32,000 passports daily, to improve the efficiency of passport issuance.

What you should know

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) launched its phased contactless passport renewal system on November 1, 2024, starting in Canada.

The system simplifies the renewal process, allowing Nigerians to apply online without visiting NIS offices. It will expand to the UK, USA, and Italy on November 15, and globally, including Nigeria, by December 1.

According to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, several Nigerians in Canada have already opted for the service since its launch, with some receiving their renewed passports through courier services.

While acknowledging minor glitches in the system, the minister assured that efforts are underway to address these issues and enhance the system’s reliability.

To renew a passport, applicants can use the NIS portal or download the NIS mobile app.

The process involves creating a profile, eligibility checks, providing identity details, uploading documents, biometric capture, payment, and submission. Renewed passports are delivered to the applicant’s specified address.