The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Sunday announced that 13 visa categories are now eligible for online application through its newly launched e-visa platform.

The agency disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the digital transformation of Nigeria’s visa processing system under the 2025 Nigeria Visa Policy.

According to the statement, the e-visa platform provides a streamlined and secure process for foreign nationals and Nigerians with dual citizenship to apply, track, and receive their visas without physically visiting embassies or consulates.

Applications submitted through the platform are typically processed within 48 hours.

The 13 eligible visa categories span various short-stay travel purposes and include:

Transit visa

Business visa – single entry

Business visa – frequently travelled business executives

Tourism visa

Sports visa

Creative arts visa

Study tour visa

Academic exchange programme (students, scholars, lecturers)

International cultural exchange visa

Emergency relief work visa

Returning holders of foreign passports who are Nigerians by birth

Visitor visa – single entry

Business visa – multiple entry

To apply, individuals must have a valid passport with at least six months’ validity and provide supporting documents such as a passport photo, travel itinerary, and purpose-specific documentation.

The visa, once approved, is sent electronically to the applicant’s email address.

More insights

The NIS noted that the e-visa system is part of a broader effort to modernize and automate visa management in Nigeria. The platform is designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and security in visa processing.

With full automation, applicants can now bypass traditional embassy visits and reduce the possibility of delays caused by manual processing.

While the maximum allowed stay under the e-visa remains 90 days, the NIS clarified that visa extensions will not be granted under this scheme. Travelers requiring longer stays must apply through embassies or consulates for the appropriate visa type.

Each eligible visa category has tailored requirements, and applicants are advised to carefully review eligibility before applying.

The launch of this platform aligns with global trends in digital immigration services and positions Nigeria to attract more short-term visitors through a user-friendly, secure, and fast application process.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that, starting September 1, 2025, foreign nationals who overstay their Nigerian visas will be subject to a daily fine of $15 for each day beyond their approved duration of stay.

This penalty is part of broader immigration reforms introduced under the current administration, following the rollout of Nigeria’s digital e-visa system and automated landing and exit cards, both effective from May 1, 2025.

Key highlights of the new overstay policy include:

Overstay of 3 months or more: $15 daily fine plus a five-year entry ban.

Overstay of 12 months or more: $15 daily fine, blacklisting, and a permanent entry ban.

The tracking mechanism for overstays will be activated on August 2, 2025, one month before enforcement begins.

To ease the transition, the Nigeria Immigration Service has granted a three-month amnesty window from May 1 to August 1, 2025. During this period, foreigners residing in Nigeria with expired visas can voluntarily depart the country without facing any penalties.