The Nigerian All-Share Index wrapped up trading on July 16, 2025, firmly in the green, surging by 2,277.54 points to close at 128,967.08.

This marks a 1.8% gain from the previous day’s close of 126,689.54, even as market volume saw a slight dip.

Daily trading volume declined modestly from 1.29 billion to 1.24 billion shares, but investor sentiment remained strong.

Market capitalization climbed to an impressive N81.5 trillion over 36,635 deals, firming over N81 trillion.

Top gainers of the day included NSLTECH, OMATEK, EUNISELL, and NESTLE, each posting a 10% gain.

On the flip side, NPFMCRFBK and FTNCOCOA both shed 10% to lead the losers’ chart.

In terms of activity, FIRSTHOLDCO and UBA dominated the volume board, emerging as the most traded stocks of the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 128,967.08

Previous ASI: 126,689.54

Day Change: +1.8%

Year-to-Date Performance: +25.3%

Volume Traded: 1.24 billion shares

Market Cap: N81.5 trillion Top 5 gainers NSLTECH: Up 10.00% to N1.21

OMATEK: Up 10.00% to N1.76

EUNISELL: Up 10.00% to N14.85

NESTLE: Up 10.00% to N1,650

TRIPPLEG: Up 9.92% to N4.32 Top 5 losers NPFMCRFBK: Down 10.00% to N2.43

FTNCOCOA: Down 10.00% to N7.02

CILEASING: Down 9.97% to N7.13

CHAMPION: Down 9.96% to N12.29

MCNICHOLS: Down 9.95% to N3.89

Trading volume

Trading volume declined modestly from 1.29 billion shares in the previous session to 1.24 billion shares, but investor sentiment remained strong.

FIRSTHOLDCO led the volume chart with a robust 10.4 billion shares traded.

UBA followed with 157.5 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

ACCESSCORP came in third with 124.6 million shares, while UNIVINSURE and ZENITHBANK rounded out the top five with 124 million and 66.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

FIRSTHOLDCO topped the value chart with trades worth N324.4 billion.

UBA followed at N7.6 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N5 billion.

GTCO recorded a solid N4.9 billion, with NB trailing at N3.6 billion.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

NIGERIAN BREWERIES gained 5.71%, FIDELITY rose 2.62%, MTNN added 1.27%, WAPCO gained 0.94%, and DANGCEM edged up 0.07%.

On the downside, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped 1.11%, while ARADEL lost 0.57%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 9.9%, UBA powered up 9.78%.

In addition, ACCESSCORP rose 7.63%, GTCO advanced 7.62%, and ZENITHBANK rallied 6.29%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index continues its strong bullish trajectory, attaining a market cap of N81.5 trillion and breaking the 128,000 mark.

If investors don’t view the market as overbought, sentiment may remain positive, setting the stage for a potential test of the 130,000 level in the near term.