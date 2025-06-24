The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has strengthened bilateral ties with the Government of the Netherlands to advance NIS migration management tools and improve border control systems.

The initiative followed a formal request from the NIS to IOM and the Netherlands, which resulted in the delivery of the software and manuals.

The handover ceremony was also part of broader discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in migration governance.

According to a press statement issued by ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, an officer at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja.

These tools are designed to enhance document verification processes and improve real-time surveillance at Nigeria’s entry and exit points.

“Sequel to a request made to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Government of the Netherlands, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) received a set of operational resources aimed at deepening migration cooperation between both countries.

“The operational resources, including the Edison Software license keys and the Passport Examination Program Manual (PEPM III) App, were handed over to the NIS to enhance its capabilities,” they stated

What they said

Chargé D’Affaires of the Embassy of the Netherlands, Mr. Jurgen Bartelink, noted that the donated tools would enable the NIS to better monitor and regulate movement across borders.

Mr. Rob Bokhoven, Director of International Affairs, Netherlands, emphasized the strength of bilateral relations between both nations. He pointed to the introduction of innovative, tech-driven solutions as a step forward in enhancing Nigeria’s border control capabilities.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, expressed appreciation for the continued support from the Netherlands and the IOM.

“She noted that the PEPM III and Edison Software tools would significantly enhance the Service’s document verification and Border Management capabilities, while supporting the implementation of Nigeria’s National Migration Policy,” she stated.

Nandap reiterated that the collaboration reflects the shared commitment to building effective, secure, and accountable migration systems in Nigeria.

What you should know

In recent months, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has taken major strides toward modernizing its operations and tightening migration controls.

At the end of 2024, the agency inaugurated a 24-hour real-time border surveillance system and Migration Control Centre in Abuja, equipped with advanced passenger information systems and integrated with global databases like INTERPOL.

The facility began full operations in November, significantly strengthening NIS’s ability to monitor air, land, and sea entry points

In January, Nairametrics reported that they upgraded the domestic passport portal to enhance reliability and reduce service disruptions. Earlier, in March, the agency launched contactless passport renewal processes and an e‑visa platform, pledging these tools would combat corruption and improve service delivery by eliminating bottlenecks and enhancing transparency

Looking ahead, Nigeria plans to clamp down on irregular migration starting August 1, 2025, following a three-month amnesty window designed to give undocumented migrants time to regularize their status.